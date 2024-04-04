magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/may24



LONDON (4 April 2024) — What can a jungle trail in the Yucatán teach hikers about Mexico’s colonial history? Why does the survival of the rare chilhuacle rojo chilli depend on an all-female kitchen in the Oaxaca Valley? How is one of Mexico’s most revered plants distilled into its most infamous spirit?



Find out in the May issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), which invites readers to discover this diverse and spirited nation through the communities and craftspeople keeping its culture alive. From the sun-soaked thrills of Mexico City to the butterfly-enveloped forests of the Michoacán mountains, we offer a fresh look at Latin America’s most popular travel destination.



Also, free with this issue is a 100-page Alps summer guide, featuring the pick of the peaks, with inspiration on the best trips to the mountains of Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia.



DON’T MISS:



Vietnam: Discover the country’s remote reaches along the Mekong River and Con Dao islands.



Istria: Explore the festivals and folk traditions of Croatia’s unique Adriatic enclave.



Antarctica: This barren land of rock, water and ice is home to a surprising amount of wildlife.



Egypt: Itineraries to discover the country, from the Nile and the Red Sea to the Sinai Peninsula



Philadelphia: Food in Pennsylvania’s largest city is as much about coming together as it is about flavour.



Birmingham: The UK’s historic industrial powerhouse is flaunting its heritage with style.



Le Mans & around: Come for the eponymous car race, stay for canoe trips, wine-tasting and more.



Fez: Food traditions and culinary innovation come together in the medina of this Moroccan city



Tokyo: Accommodation in the Japanese capital is all about character, from traditional ryokan inns to a cosy literary hotel.



Smart traveller: Miami’s new underwater gallery; UK walking festivals; the flavours of North Macedonia; Seville’s best hotels; a guide to Lake Como’s western shore; a legendary escape to Sherwood Forest; the best active travel reads; and kit for rail adventures.



Notes from an author: Johan Nylander on travelling with herders on Mongolia’s grasslands.



Meet the trailblazer: Tomb diver Justin Schneider on exploring underwater archaeological sites.



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on solo adventuring in Greenland, passport stamps, half-term holidays and more, The Info marks 30 years of the Channel Tunnel, while Hot Topic asks whether Foreign Office travel advice is too strict and the Report explores the intricacies of B-Corp responsible travel certification. Finally, photographer Kevin Faingnaert on distilling the beauty of Ghent in a single image



PLUS: Win a three-night trip to North Wales natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



