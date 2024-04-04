French footwear brand, VEJA, have announced the newest edition in their running shoe line, the Condor 3, and the latest iteration not only boasts their most technical running shoe yet, but it also features their softest bio-based midsole to date.



For the everyday runner, the Condor 3 offers a running shoe which elevates the running experience whilst prioritising sustainability. Gone are the days when runners have to choose between performance and sustainable materials thanks to VEJA. VEJA’s state-of-the-art bio-based midsole is 43% sugar-cane-based and features sustainably sourced and organic Amazonian rubber. Underneath, the shoe boasts a grippy outsole with a full-length L-FOAM cushion for high shock absorption capacity for a comfortable, vibration-free, ride.



One of the ways in which the Condor 3 is pushing boundaries is in the softness of the midsole. The Condor 3 has an Asker C rating of 46/100, a marked improvement on the Condor 2 and notably softer than other bio-based midsoles on the market.



The commitment to sustainability extends beyond the midsole to the entire construction process of the shoe. By partnering directly with local producers in Brazil, via their supply chain partner Log’ins, VEJA ensure the farmers that produce the raw materials are renumerated fairly by paying above the market price for their rubber, VEJA also disincentivise Amazonian farmers from choosing to farm cattle – a more profitable enterprise but one which contributes heavily to deforestation in the area.

Retailing at £160, the unisex Condor 3 officially launches on the 28th of March and will be available from www.veja-store.com, www.thesportsedit.com and www.runnersneed.com as well as selected UK retailers.



Key stats:

Drop: 8mm

Weight: 287g (size 42EU)



Materials:

Pebax® Rnew® heel support insert (100% ricinus oil)

T.P.U. Panels

100% recycled mesh upper

100% recycled lining & laces

43% sugar cane-based E.V.A midsole

27% amazonian rubber midsole

27% amazonian rubber outsole



About VEJA

Since 2005, VEJA has been creating sneakers in a different way, mixing social projects, economic justice, and ecological materials. Partnering with Log'ins, a professional and social inclusion logistics company, in 2020, VEJA ensures its footwear are produced in high-standard factories in Brazil in partnership with local producers.



VEJA has established itself as a household lifestyle brand which ships globally as well as having physical retail stores in cities across Europe including in Paris, Bordeaux, Madrid, Berlin and New York.



Find out more by heading to www.veja-store.com



