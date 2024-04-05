Acumen Media is excited to launch the 2024 edition of their Global Health documentary series, featured on Reuters and Acumen Stories. The launch comes ahead of this year's Global Health Summit taking place in Geneva, Switzerland and coinciding with World Health Day. Marking the World Health Organization’s 77th World Health Assembly, the films covered in the documentary series reflect the unique and innovative topics covered in the 2024 conference agenda.



Acumen Media explores the latest and most cutting-edge developments within the healthcare sector in 6 groundbreaking films documenting the trajectories of 6 pioneering businesses.The 2024 Geneva Health Forum is focused on three key themes: Health & Environment, Migration, Health & Equity, and the Elimination of Malaria. The leaders speaking in the series cover these topics combined with the significance of virus protection and holistic fitness, to propose the steps they are taking to tackle pressing world health issues.



Where the conference offers scientists, medical practitioners and field actors the opportunity to voice their opinion on pressing global health problems, Acumen Media offers another sector of society a voice on these issues, rarely heard or seen: business leaders and C-suite executives.



These magnates are given a rare chance to convey how fundamental enterprise can be in battling critical health challenges. Although ‘health’ and ‘business’ appear antithetical with the weight of money, work and business burdening many, Acumen’s Global Health films are set to alter people’s perspectives on the compatibility between these two words. Breaking down viewers’ preconceptions about the relationship between ‘health’ and ‘business’, the aims of these films parallel the featured corporations’ efforts to battle disease and innovate health solutions.



For instance, Snap Fitness improves access to holistic wellness by cultivating non-exclusive gym environments and Pulsar Helium Inc addresses the global shortage of the critical raw material, helium, alleviating the scarcity. Meanwhile, Bioscientia has cultivated a network of medical laboratories, utilising effective administration and knowledge transfer to successfully fulfil supply mandates.



Palo Alto Networks, improves healthcare security systems, fighting the invisible but very real threats from technology whilst Enzymatica discuss how their 'penzyme' formulation is a revolutionary way to protect against the threat of upper respiratory viruses. Finally, Altasciences changes the medical landscape by revolutionising the drug development industry.



Through the power of visual storytelling, you can discover how global businesses are inspiring action for a healthier tomorrow.





About Acumen Media:



Acumen Media is an international media and film production company, revolutionising the way stories are told in the digital epoch. Originally established in 2014, Acumen have utilised the power of visual storytelling to craft meaningful short films and documentaries with a focus on themes of innovation, world change and sustainability. Harnessing their talented workforce, Acumen have created award-winning B2B films that resonate with audiences worldwide. Ultimately, Acumen combines creativity and efficiency to generate unique narratives that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.



