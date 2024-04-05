April 2024, Excel Networking - the copper and optical fibre infrastructure provider offers an extensive range of products designed and manufactured specifically for the FTTx market. The latest products in the range are the new Encasa Pivot Panels that are designed to provide easy access and a quality solution.



Neil Payne, Excel Fibre Product Manager commented ‘We’ve listened to feedback from our customers to develop a range of feature rich panels that will be available in a 1U, 2U, 3U and 4U configurations and can be easily mounted into a 19”, 21” or 23” profile within a cabinet or street furniture, with the option of either left or right pivot points.”



Neil continued “The panels come as standard with 48 adaptor positions allowing 96 fibres when using LC and 48 fibres with SC Simplex per 1U and each panel has the option to have a front hinged door providing extra protection for exiting patch cords, which in turn increases the available area for labelling.”



“Neil concluded “Not only do they look great, the

Encasa Pivot Panels provide a quality patching solution with numerous features and benefits – check out the animation for a close-up ‘deep dive’ into the panel.”



To find out more about the Encasa Pivot Panel range and the Excel FTTx solution that includes Fibre Distribution Points, Fibre Cables and Ducts, Discreet Cabling and a wide range of accessories please visit the Excel website.



