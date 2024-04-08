New research has revealed the average adult scrolls the equivalent of three marathons a year on their phone.



The study, commissioned by global performance running lifestyle brand Saucony in partnership with market research company HarrisX, surveyed more than 1,000 Americans on how technology impacts their ability to enjoy the great outdoors.



It found average person scrolls on their phone a distance of 78 miles. The study showed that 60% of people surveyed reported that their daily smartphone usage has increased year over year.



The brand is now calling to end the doom scrolling and beat the algorithm by moving your feet more than your feed – launching The Marathumb Challenge, a first-of-its-kind app to help users outpace their thumbs with physical steps.



The app measures the distance users scroll and pits it against the number of steps taken each day/week. For Android users, the platform uses a proprietary formula to pull metrics on screen time and actively compares scrolling distance to stepping distance for a real time view into how you’re stacking up.



For iOS users, the platform compares your steps to the average national distance scrolled per day/week. The first weekly challenge will kick off on Monday, January 22 and will continue for six weeks.



With each new Marathumb Challenge, if a user moves farther than they scroll, rewards in the form of Saucony merchandise will be theirs for the taking. Within the platform, users can track their daily and weekly progress, check out past wins, and motivate others by sharing completed challenges on their social media channels, tagging Saucony.



“With people scrolling the distance of three marathons a year on their smartphones, we've identified a fun and creative opportunity to challenge consumers to move their feet more than their feed," said Rob Griffiths, Saucony Brand President. "The launch of the Marathumb Challenge underscores Saucony's belief in the transformational power of movement, and we look forward to continuing to encourage everyone to live a better life by shifting the balance between screen time and step time.”



To ensure the most comfortable running experience, Saucony has unveiled the Ride 17 running shoe, specifically designed to encourage consumers to swap screen time for run time. The Ride 17 is a lightweight running shoe crafted for both everyday movement and longer runs. Equipped with the latest PWRRUN+ midsole, the Ride 17 provides an unbeatable combination of cushioning and responsiveness.



Runners can experience a plush feel underfoot while enjoying the energy return that propels them forward, mile after mile. The new product is now available at the retail price of €155/ £135. To find a Saucony retailer near you, visit www.saucony.com



The Marathumb Challenge platform is available for both iOS and Android users and can be downloaded via the Apple Store or Google Play for free. For additional information, follow Saucony on Facebook and Instagram.



