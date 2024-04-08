Radius, the global mobility and connectivity leader headquartered in Crewe, United Kingdom, has today announced a strategic partnership with Vodafone Ireland Business to bring a full communications service to its business customers in the Republic of Ireland (RoI).



This is an extension of Radius’ current relationship with Vodafone within Northern Ireland, which now expands to cover services within the whole of Ireland.



Through the partnership, Radius’ telecoms business unit, will offer a whole range of Vodafone communications products and services, including 5G mobile broadband solutions to those hard-to-reach regions with no fibre. Its mobile offering will consist of unlimited 5G tariffs, in direct competition with networks like Three and Eir.



The partnership means Radius is now able to offer an all-round communications solution including IT services, business mobiles, broadband and hosted telephony to its 40,000 existing and new business customers. Radius joins only a handful of companies in Ireland able to provide a full wrap-around service with one account manager for a whole range of communications services and suppliers.



Stevie McQuoid, Regional Director, Radius Telecoms and IT Ireland, said: “It’s great that we have forged this deal with Vodafone to further expand our partnership in Ireland. With its outstanding network coverage and winner of the best network for businesses at this year’s Mobile News Awards, Vodafone provides us with the best connectivity and service for our existing and future customers. This partnership completes our full communications offering in Ireland.”



Sinead Perry, Head of SMB, Vodafone Ireland, added: “We are delighted to add Radius Telecoms and IT as a partner of Vodafone Ireland. Their experience and expertise combined with our best-in-class connectivity solutions, will be a huge value add to their customers across Ireland. We are looking forward to the continued development of what is a key relationship in the years to come.”



For businesses requiring support with telecoms contact the Radius team on 081 820 2194 or visit www.radius.com/en-ie/telecoms/.



If you require an image for the article, please use this image featuring representatives from Radius and Vodafone: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HZJlrAzYRTg5xZbw44WWabRoUGR....



Pictured (left to right): Ray Ferris, Group Managing Director, Radius Telecoms and IT; Sinead Perry, Head of SMB, Vodafone Ireland, Declan Quinn, Channel Partner Manager – SMB, Vodafone Ireland, Ronan Malee, Indirect Channel Manager - SMB, Vodafone Ireland, Stevie McQuoid, Regional Director, Radius Telecoms and IT Ireland.



About Radius:

Radius, the global fleet and connectivity leader headquartered in Crewe, boasts a team of 2,800 employees across 19 countries. Since 1990 Radius has enabled businesses across the globe to transform the way they operate through a wide range of products and services across fuel, vehicle telematics, electric vehicle and charging, insurance, business telephony and vehicle leasing.

With an annual turnover of more than £4 billion, it is one of the UK’s fastest growing companies.



