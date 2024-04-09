The G7 must focus its attention in three directions if it is to survive growing opposition to democratic values around the world, says Raffaele Trombetta, Visiting Professor in Practice at LSE IDEAS.



First, internal cohesion must be safeguarded and strengthened. The group’s credibility in leading action on global crises like climate change rests on members’ ability to present a united front.



Second, the G7 should strengthen interaction with other groups, especially the G20. Both forums share overlapping goals, for example, eliminating world hunger, which could form the basis of joint action.



Third, Africa should be encouraged to participate further in the G7, through Sherpa missions to African countries or ministerial sessions dedicated to specific topics agreed upon with governments and organisations in the region.



“The continuing relevance of the G7 will be determined by its ability to offer the rest of the world a convincing vision. Due to its informal nature, the Group does not lend itself to real decision-making. Its authority is measured by its ability to exercise a role of guidance and influence,” says Trombetta.



Despite criticisms its membership is too narrow, he asserts the G7 remains an effective and relevant organisation, able to respond more quickly to international crises than the expanded G20 due to the closer strategic alignment of its members.



Trombetta explores these points in greater detail in an LSE IDEAS Expert Analysis paper.



