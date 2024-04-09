9th April 2024, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has signed a partnership agreement to become a ‘Value Added Distributor’ for the Ruijie and Reyee by Ruijie brands in the UK.



Ruijie Networks are a global industry-leading manufacturer of Wired and Wireless network infrastructure products and solutions. Founded in 2003, Ruijie have seen a steady growth and achieved many accolades in that time and were recognised in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for their Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure products. The Ruijie brand is focused on the Enterprise and the Reyee by Ruijie brand is targeted at the SMB market.



Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director commented “We are delighted to bring the Ruijie and Reyee by Ruijie brands into the Mayflex portfolio. It’s a brand name that might not be that familiar to our customers in the UK, but we’ve been extremely impressed by the quality of the products and the scale of their organisation. They have an extensive product offering for both wired and wireless solutions, from an entry level budget switch to an enterprise core data centre switch, they can provide a total solution.”



Ross continued “Ruijie have a significant focus on R&D with a total of 8 R&D Centres and as 55% of their personnel are engaged in R&D it’s no surprise that their offering is feature rich and constantly evolving. With their cloud-based platform that is free for life and with no subscriptions or licenses required, the total cost of ownership is much lower when compared to many of the competitors.”



Ross continued “Customers purchasing Ruijie from Mayflex will benefit from a limited lifetime warranty on all managed switches and all wireless access points and all products will be sold with a 30 day no quibble returns option.”



Ross concluded “Our sales and technical teams have gone through extensive training to ensure that they fully understand the product set and can advise our customers on the best products to suit their needs. We’ve analysed the range and the market and we will be stocking significant quantities of the key products for next-day free delivery to the UK mainland. To make it easier to get to grips with the range, we’ve created a simple online tool for customers to enter the competitor product codes to find out the Ruijie or Reyee equivalent.”



To find out more about Ruijie and Reyee by Ruijie available from Mayflex please visit https://mayflex.com/networking/ruijienetworks or call the sales team on 0800 75 75 65 or email sales@mayflex.com