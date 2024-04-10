Access Intelligence strengthens PR and Communications leadership with appointment of industry veteran, Tom Ritchie



LONDON – 10th April, 2022. Access Intelligence, the technology innovator delivering Software-as-a-Service solutions for the global marketing and communications industries, today announces the appointment of industry veteran, Tom Ritchie as President of PR&Comms EMEA.



With over 25 years of leadership experience, Tom has played a pivotal role in shaping the PR and communications industry landscape across the globe. Tom is renowned as an industry trailblazer, and in the President of PR&Comms role he will strengthen the Access Intelligence product offering, which includes Vuelio and ResponseSource, to PR and communications customers.



Tom brings a dedicated focus on PR and Comms professionals and a deep understanding of the insights they need to be successful. Tom will lead the EMEA team in partnering with clients to support them in building deep audience intelligence, enabling organisations of all sizes to access and leverage data-driven insights for informed decision-making and achieving their goals. Vuelio, part of the Access Intelligence product suite, is already trusted by over 3,500 clients worldwide.



Tom Ritchie, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Access Intelligence and working with a team and product suite I’ve long admired. In an industry where so many players have over-diversified, I see an immense opportunity in remaining laser-focused on what our customers really need.



Access Intelligence is a partner to PR and Comms professionals, rather than just a software provider. I’m excited by their omni-channel approach, and their strategic vision in building the next generation of monitoring, distribution and audience intelligence products.”



Before joining Access Intelligence, Tom spent more than twenty years working for Cision in strategic leadership positions, including most recently as MD of the UK and Emerging Markets businesses. In these roles, Tom had a proven track record for driving growth as a transformative leader.



Joanna Arnold, Access Intelligence CEO, said: “Tom is a doyen of the PR and Comms industry, deeply respected for his understanding of the varied needs of communications professionals, whilst remaining at the cutting edge of strategic innovation. With Tom at the helm of our PR and Comms division in EMEA, we’ll drive growth and further strengthen the deep client relationships we have in the region.”



ABOUT ACCESS INTELLIGENCE:



Access Intelligence PLC is an AIM-listed martech leader, helping marketers and communicators anticipate, react and adapt to what’s important to customers, stakeholders and their brand as they navigate a constantly changing world of influence and reputation online. Its technology is used by 6,000 global organisations every day, from blue-chip enterprises and communications agencies to public sector organisations and not-for-profits.



The Access Intelligence portfolio includes Isentia, Pulsar, Vuelio and ResponseSource.