• Spa Ceylon introduces a collection of well-being rituals and products inspired by the ancient holistic practices of Ayurveda, rooted in the grand palaces of Ceylon, dating back 5000 years.

• Crafted with the utmost care, products are formulated using the finest Ayurveda WonderHerbs and Essential Oils, including Aloe Vera, Virgin Coconut Oil, Indian Ocean salts, and fabled Ceylon spices.

• Committed to ethical standards, all products are cruelty-free, 100% vegetarian, and free from harmful ingredients such as sulphates, parabens, and paraffin.

• Diverse product range includes Mind & Body Wellness, Skin Wellness, Hair Wellness, and Home Wellness, designed to cater to your holistic well-being needs.



From the enchanting shores of Ceylon, nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, emerges a sanctuary of well-being steeped in the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda.



Spa Ceylon, 'The World’s Largest Luxury Ayurveda Brand', proudly unveils its arrival in the UK, adding to its global presence spanning over 130 locations across 28 countries. Combining ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with exquisite natural ingredients and modern design, Spa Ceylon offers the epitome of Ayurvedic luxury for health, relaxation, and overall well-being.



Ayurveda, translated as the "science of life," is an ancient holistic system of medicine that originated in the Indian subcontinent over 5,000 years ago. It emphasises the balance of mind, body, and spirit through natural remedies, lifestyle practices, and dietary adjustments.



Spa Ceylon embodies the essence of Ayurveda, drawing upon this ancient knowledge to create a range of luxurious wellness products that promote harmony and vitality. Drawing on this inspiration, products are meticulously crafted with the finest natural ingredients, including organic essential oils, sun-kissed Aloe Vera, extra virgin coconut oil, mineral-rich Indian Ocean salts, and fabled Ceylon spices like turmeric, saffron, and cinnamon.



The comprehensive product range caters to every aspect of well-being, encompassing Mind & Body Wellness, Skin Wellness, Hair Wellness, and Home Wellness. From treatment oils to cleansing bars, each product is cruelty-free, 100% vegetarian, and free from harmful substances such as sulphates, parabens, and paraffin.



Rooted in a family tradition with over five decades of expertise in Ayurvedic health and beauty care, Spa Ceylon was founded by brothers Shiwantha and Shalin in 2009. Their commitment to quality and sustainability is evident in every aspect of their products, supporting sustainable harvesting and fair-trade practices.



Among Spa Ceylon's globally acclaimed ranges are the Sleep Intense, De-Stress, and Virgin Coconut collections, each offering transformative experiences for body and mind. Below are some of their key products:



Sleep Intense Home Spa Set - £45.00



Experience deep, restful sleep through the powerful science of ayurveda.



Immerse yourself in a holistic bedtime ritual with products infused with Ayurveda WonderHerbs - Neroli Blossom, Ylang Ylang, Lavender and Orange, blended together to take away stress, gently unwind, and balance your chakras, promoting tranquil and restful sleep. This home spa set brings you a collection of calming elixirs & soothing balms, designed to create a sanctuary of tranquillity in your own home.



The set includes:

Relaxing Body Cleanser (50ml), Soothing Body Elixir (50ml), Calming Body Massage Serum (20ml), Dream Essence Mist (20ml), Lavender Neroli Ylang - Luxury Soap (50ml), Dream Balm (8g), and Spa Ceylon Reed Pouch.



Virgin Coconut Nourishing Hair Conditioner (250ml) - £18.00



A total-care natural hair conditioner, crafted from pure Virgin Coconut Oil directly extracted from the finest, freshly hand-picked coconuts in the lush tropical gardens of Ceylon along with Aloe Vera, Wheatgerm, Soya & Olive to control dryness, split ends & frizz, making hair naturally smooth & silky while reinforcing, strengthening & fortifying scalp & hair balance, visibly repairing hair damage.





Virgin Coconut Overnight Care Intensive Hand Treatment - £19.00



Experience the power of Virgin Coconut to soothe, nourish & heal.



Our Coconut Intensive Hand Cream is infused with Ayurveda’s golden elixir, pure virgin coconut oil, naturally cold pressed at the source. Bringing you a luxuriously nourishing and richly moisturising hand care ritual, this hand cream protects your skin against the winter elements. As you gently massage it into your skin, allow the cream's velvety texture to envelope your hands, leaving them soft, supple and lingering with the exotic scent of beautifully fragrant coconuts.





De-Stress Wellness Trio - £15.00



Experience the essence of soothing de-stress through the powerful science of Ayurveda.



A trio of comforting and harmonising natural formulas infused with powerful Ayurveda WonderHerbs and potent essential oils to soothe and de-stress, the body and mind.

Immerse yourself in a holistic experience as the soothing blend of Frankincense, Sandalwood, Tangerine & Key Lime work harmoniously to alleviate stress and restore balance. From calming elixirs to soothing balms, this curated collection creates a sanctuary of tranquillity in your daily routine.



This set includes:

De-Stress Relaxing Body Cleanser (30ml), Harmonising Essence Mist (20ml) and Harmonising Balm (8g).





Embark on a transformative journey with Spa Ceylon, where ancient wisdom meets contemporary luxury to deliver a holistic experience of well-being, health, and relaxation.



Spa Ceylon promotes sustainable harvesting, supports human rights and is against the use of child labour and animal testing.



Derived from royal relaxation, rejuvenation, and healing rituals of Ayurveda, practised in the grand palaces of Ceylon, comes the range of treasured formulae and rituals from Spa Ceylon to hydrate, treat, purify and soothe your body, mind and soul.

www.spaceylon.co.uk



