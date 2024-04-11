His research and teaching focuses on strategy and finance in the context of fundamental technological change.

- His experience as a top manager in investment banking and focus on family businesses and transformation topics optimally complement Frankfurt School's expertise

- Frankfurt School will expand its research and teaching tailored to the needs of medium-sized and family businesses



Frankfurt School of Finance & Management has appointed Dr Eric Fellhauer as Professor of Practice in Strategic Finance. Eric Fellhauer started working at Frankfurt School on 1st January 2024 and was appointed professor by the Hessian Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and the Arts at the end of February.



In his research and teaching, the M&A specialist, industrial engineer and former investment banker focuses in particular on fundamental technological change and its implications and potential for German family and medium-sized businesses. Eric Fellhauer can look back on a long career as a top manager in investment banking, for example at Goldman Sachs and Lazard. He has also been active in academic teaching for several years now.



“We are proud that, with Eric Fellhauer, we have gained an acknowledged investment banking expert for our faculty”, says Professor Nils Stieglitz, President and CEO of Frankfurt School. “With his long-standing experience and thematic focus, he perfectly complements our faculty’s expertise. We want to establish ourselves as a partner to medium-sized and family businesses, and together with Eric Fellhauer we will achieve this goal.



“Our faculty is characterised by its internationally recognised research strength. It is complemented by comprehensive practical expertise from politics and the corporate world, for example by Professor Roland Koch, Professor Jens Weidmann, Professor Christian Strenger, and now Professor Eric Fellhauer. These diverse backgrounds and strengths of our faculty members distinguish our business school.”



Professor Eric Fellhauer says, “In research and teaching, Frankfurt School is one of the top European business schools. I am delighted to further strengthen this position as a faculty member. Digitalisation, ESG, the geopolitical situation or demographic change – we will address key challenges for medium-sized and family businesses in our research and expand our university degree programmes and executive education to include corresponding courses.”



Eric Fellhauer studied industrial engineering at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), where he also obtained his doctorate. He worked in investment banking and private equity for 30 years, most recently as Managing Director Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs in Frankfurt, and before that as head of Lazard's German operations for many years. Over the course of his career, the M&A specialist has worked on major corporate transactions in the German industry, advising renowned clients such as Daimler, Siemens, BASF, Audi, the German government in the Opel case, the Viessmann family and numerous private equity funds.



In addition, Eric Fellhauer has lectured on investment banking and M&A at German universities for several years. His research and teaching focuses on strategy and finance in the context of fundamental technological change. Many of his articles have been published in compilations and journals. In recent years, his focus has been on German family businesses and their approach to managing technological transformation, particularly the electrification of various industry segments.



