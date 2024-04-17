(Cater For You|https://www.cater4you.co.uk/) is thrilled to announce that it has received the prestigious Feefo Platinum Award for outstanding customer service and satisfaction ratings, following its runner-up award at the Foodservice Packaging Association Awards. The company's customers were contacted and requested to provide feedback on their service, which was judged alongside their industry peers and proved tough competition.

For almost ten years, Cater For You (https://www.cater4you.co.uk/) has been using Feefo, a global independent customer satisfaction assessment service, to evaluate customers' satisfaction with service levels.

Since implementing Feefo in October 2014 (Cater For You|https://www.cater4you.co.uk/), it has sent 73,588 emails and has achieved a remarkable 10-year service rating of 4.8 from 4,519 service ratings. In addition, the product reviews provide valuable feedback on the quality and fit of their products and how they perform in real-world scenarios. This allows (Cater For You|https://www.cater4you.co.uk/) to improve its supply chain and ensure its products are suitable for long-term customer use and repeat purchases. It's not enough to get a product out quickly if it doesn't work as intended!

Feefo presents Platinum Trusted Service Awards to businesses that have achieved Gold standards for three consecutive years. To receive a Gold Trusted Service Award, companies must have collected at least 50 reviews with a service rating of 4.5 and 4.9 between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023.

Andy Watts, Director of (Cater For You|https://www.cater4you.co.uk/), commented, “Since the business was founded in 2003, it has always strived to provide its customers with the highest service levels. The Feefo award reflects the feedback received from real customers, which gives it confidence that its exceptional level of service has been consistent since day one.”