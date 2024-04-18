A new report from AACSB International reveals there are more advantages to using AI in business schools than disadvantages.



The report, titled “Building Future-Ready Business Schools with Generative AI” outlines the strategic paths that schools can take in their adoption of new Generative-AI tools. It identifies six key advantages for schools:



1. Elevated productivity- some tasks can now be automated, making certain processes quicker.

2. New jobs- as new areas of work develop and expand, new jobs will be created.

3. Personalized learning- students will benefit from educational experiences that are tailored to their specific needs.

4. Cross-disciplinary integration- business education can more easily integrate with other disciplines for a more holistic learning experience.

5. Enhanced creativity and innovation- access to new tools will promote innovation and help to engage in creative problem-solving.

6. Democratization of education and inclusion- high-quality, personalized learning experiences will become accessible to a broader audience.



The report also identifies five challenges for schools and staff:



1. Redundancy- certain jobs could be replaced with automation.

2. Skill loss- critical and innovative thinking could decrease.

3. Inequity and bias- existing biases in admissions and student evaluation will be harder to prevent.

4. Academic integrity challenges- the ease of generating content could lead to increased instances of plagiarism, possibly diminishing the value of original thought.

5. Devaluation of human-centric skills- skills such as empathy, leadership, and negotiation may initially be prioritized less over technical competency.



The report provides a deeper understanding into the realities of integrating generative AI.



