Six collection centres have already been established with eight more breaking ground.



LONDON, April 22, 2024 – As part of their annual Earth Day activities, Prevented Ocean Plastic™ are proud to announce they are counting down to 25 with an update on the progress of their 25 by 2025 initiative to develop 25 new collection centres in at-risk coastal communities by 2025. To date, there have now been six collection centres opened - and, appropriately for Earth Day, the programme is proud to confirm they have broken ground on eight more, including one in a completely new geographical region.



Launched to coincide with World Oceans Day last year, Prevented Ocean Plastic™’s 25 by 2025 initiative was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the industry, as businesses recognised the need to develop and expand waste management infrastructure where it didn’t previously exist. Impact investment and other funding came from numerous sources, including Circulate Capital and USAID’s Clean Cities Blue Ocean initiative.



“While the ocean is a big part of who we are, and is rooted at the core of our name, it is our efforts on land in coastal regions that makes the difference,” says Prevented Ocean Plastic™ Founder, Raffi Schieir. “We must continue to develop waste management infrastructure where it is needed to prevent ocean-bound plastic waste, incentivise its collection, and support the local community, while providing high-quality materials to brands so they can increase their recycled plastic usage in line with developing legislation and ESGs.”



The six collection centres opened so far are located among the islands of Indonesia, which is one of the highest areas of risk for ocean plastic pollution, and a key source of activity for the Prevented Ocean Plastic™ programme. Since last year, there are now newly developed collection centres in North Jakarta, Bantul, Jambi, Padang, Palembang, which join the previously announced Semarang site in conjunction with USAID’s Clean Cities Blue Ocean initiative. A further eight sites have broken ground this year, including ones in Bandung and Makassar, as well as the first in a new region to be unveiled later in the year.



“We’re immensely proud of the work being done by everyone at Prevented Ocean Plastic™ HQ, and the team at Prevented Ocean Plastic™ South East Asia,” adds Schieir. “As it stands, we’re on track to achieve our goal of 25 collection centres by the end of 2025. If businesses would like to join our mission, there is still plenty of opportunity to make a real impact. And consumers who want to support our work can do so by looking for the Prevented Ocean Plastic™ logo wherever they do their weekly shop. Their choice sends a clear message to brands that there is demand and value in the work we do.”



About Prevented Ocean Plastic™:

Prevented Ocean Plastic™ is high quality, certified recycled plastic that has been collected from coastal areas at risk of ocean plastic pollution. Used by supermarkets and brands around the world, it meets regulatory health and safety standards, is traceable back to source and can be identified on-pack through its distinctive triangular logo. Prevented Ocean Plastic™ is an official nominee for the Earthshot Prize, and counts Lidl, Sainsbury’s, Migros and Booths Supermarket as key retail partners, along with major manufacturing partners such as Groupe Guillin, Spectra Packaging and Berry Global for offerings across multiple product categories, including fish, poultry, soft fruits, pet food, personal care and home cleaning.



About Bantam Materials UK Ltd.

Established in 2005, Bantam Materials UK Ltd. is a recycled plastic supply business committed to sustainability. Bantam developed the market-leading Prevented Ocean Plastic™ programme as part of its mission to solve recycling supply problems by providing manufacturers, retailers, and consumers with better plastic choices. It is the first plastic recycling member of the Ethical Trading Initiative and uses third-party certification organisations to ensure product traceability within strict labour and environmental standards. Bantam, together with its brand and manufacturing partners, prevent over a billion bottles each year from entering our natural environment.