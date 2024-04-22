Elevate your sun care with Ella & Jo’s latest launch, the Invisible SPF Mist, set to become an essential part of your routine this summer. Whether you are strolling along the beach, enjoying the rays of a beach club, commuting to work, or simply spending time outdoors, this product offers on-the-go skin defence while maintaining a weightless, invisible finish.



Ella & Jo’s Invisible SPF Mist ensures to leave your complexion without the dreaded white cast often seen with traditional sunscreens, instead giving you clear and radiant skin. Crafted with expertise, innovation and solution in mind, the Invisible SPF Mist provides SPF 30 broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, shielding your skin from the sun’s damaging effects.



This lightweight, non-greasy formula ensures effortless application, leaving your skin feeling refreshed, hydrated, and protected. Infused with nourishing ingredients, including antioxidants, and hydrating agents that will replenish your face and leave a revitalised feeling with every use. A total must-have for a trip away with the girls, seamlessly fitting into your skincare routine and effortlessly layering under or over makeup for added convenience.



Packed with innovative ingredients, Ella & Jo’s Invisible SPF Mist is on a different spectrum to traditional suncare products, including:



SPF30 UVA & UVB Protection: offering defence against the sun’s harmful effects while maintaining a weightless, invisible finish



Fruit Extracts Goji & Acai Berry: superfruits rich in antioxidants and skin-loving vitamins and minerals, promoting healthy & glowing skin



Chamomile Extract: known for its anti-inflammatory, soothing and balancing properties, promoting softer, clearer skin, and protecting from free-radical damage



Glycerine: a skin humectant designed to increase skin hydration and moisture



Ascophyllum Nodosum Extract (Algae): extracted from brown seaweed rich in antioxidants and minerals, helping reduce fine lines and wrinkles whilst nourishing the skin



How to use:



Hold 8-10" from the face, close your eyes, and mist the lightweight formula over your face and neck. Allow to dry, ensuring to cover all areas for full protection



Apply 15 minutes before exposure and reapply every 2 hours when exposed to direct sunlight

Do not stay too long in the sun even while using an SPF product



The Ella & Jo Invisible SPF Mist launches this Thursday, 18th April (£30 / €32) www.ellaandjo.co.uk/ www.ellaandjo.ie



About Ella & Jo Skincare



Created by Makeup Artist, Charlene Flanagan, and Skin Therapist, Niamh Ryan, the skincare brand Ella & Jo Cosmetics came to life in Ireland 2017 with the co-founders noticing a gap in the market for functional and fun products that made the everyday lives of women easier, whilst delivering amazing results. Ella & Jo promote self-care and empowerment to women by creating impactful and innovative products that save time and effort and help women to feel better about themselves.

www.ellaandjo.co.uk



