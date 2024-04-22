[London, UK] Be-A Education Ltd, a provider of certified online vocational training for individuals and SMEs, is delighted to announce the acquisition of digital learning content and platform provider Scott Bradbury Ltd.



Supported by Addition Capital, this acquisition will further expand Be-A Education’s B2B offering, Staff Skills Academy, through the addition of Scott Bradbury’s multimedia library of resources designed to improve performance and wellbeing at work.





Key Points:



Acquisition details:

• Be-A Education Ltd has acquired Scott Bradbury Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

• Key staff will be retained and Scott Bradbury’s WATCH & GO® platform will continue without disruption.

• Both Be-A Education’s and Scott Bradbury’s management teams see obvious synergies and exciting opportunities for merging products in the future.

• Prism Corporate Broking acted as Scott Bradbury Ltd’s advisors for the deal.



Be-A Education’s vocational training revolution:

• Be-A Education Ltd has a 10-year track record of offering online vocational training through 700+ proprietary certified courses tailored to the needs of both individuals and SMEs. The company operates the New Skills Academy and Staff Skills Academy brands, and is committed to fostering skill development and career advancement during a time of rapidly changing skills requirements and an increasing skills gap. Be-A Education has also forged strategic partnerships with larger companies including Vodafone, Tesco and the Federation of Small Businesses, extending their learning opportunities to a wider audience.

• Be-A Education Ltd is dedicated to improving social mobility in the UK. The company offers its platform at a discounted rate to several UK housing associations and charities, enabling individuals from diverse backgrounds to access high-quality vocational training at low or no cost. The New Skills Academy website has delivered over 1 million courses to improve its customers’ careers, lifestyles and wellbeing.







Quotes:



"We were impressed with Scott Bradbury Ltd's long history of providing high quality learning resources to UK businesses. We think their focus on personal and professional development skills utilising video, audio and interactive media is a perfect complement to Staff Skills Academy's library of 700+ CPD certified vocational courses. We know there is good overlap with the customers we both serve, particularly in regards to employers of frontline workers and we know that 90% of our existing clients see their content library and specialism to develop healthy workplace interactions as relevant."

[Ian McClelland, CEO, Be-A Education Ltd, T/A Staff Skills Academy]





“In Be-A Education we have found a perfect complement to our WATCH & GO® services - we bring professional skills-boosting content and performance support resources to Be-A Education clients, whilst our own WATCH & GO® corporate subscribers can now also benefit from a much wider range of vocational courses and self-improvement tools. We are looking forward to enabling our respective clients to take advantage of the new opportunities afforded by this acquisition and to continuing to provide high quality learning for all.”

[Catherine de Salvo, Managing Director, Scott Bradbury Ltd]





About Be-A Education Ltd:



Be-A Education Ltd is a forward-thinking provider of online vocational training, dedicated to bridging the skills gap and enhancing career opportunities for individuals and SMEs. The company's innovative approach to online education hopes to reshape the landscape of vocational training, making vocational training and self improvement easy to access and use - particularly for those who've been let down by traditional educational routes and for businesses who can’t afford expensive and complex enterprise HR systems. The business was acquired by Addition Capital in 2020.



For more information about Be-A Education Ltd, please visit https://be-a.co.uk.



www.newskillsacademy.co.uk

www.staffskillstraining.co.uk





About Scott Bradbury Ltd:



Scott Bradbury is a publisher of bite-sized multimedia resources designed to improve workplace skills and performance. Delivered through its proprietary WATCH & GO® platform, the company’s videos, podcasts, 4-minute learning guides and interactive activities provide a ‘watch, listen, read and do’ approach to practical skills development. Covering management development, team working, personal effectiveness and wellbeing topics, the company’s 150+ titles can be used in a variety of ways including personal online learning, group training sessions and integration into everyday activities.

For more information about Scott Bradbury Ltd, please visit www.scottbradbury.co.uk



About Addition Capital:



Addition Capital was established in 2018 as the direct investments arm of a London-based Family Office to invest in UK SME businesses with the potential for growth.



For more information about Addition Capital, please visit https://www.additioncapital.com/



