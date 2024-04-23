London, 23rd April 2024 - This year’s documentary series - Vision 2045 has launched on Reuters and Acumen Stories with two forward-thinking companies who are changing the way we understand sustainability’s relationship to business. The pioneering companies featured in the Vision 2045 series are amfori and Lotus Technology Inc.



The Vision 2045 campaign is based around evaluating businesses’ commitment to the UN’s SDGs ahead of the United Nation’s 100-year anniversary in 21 years. Businesses from all over the world have pledged support to the UN and its objectives, revealed in 2 groundbreaking films produced by Acumen Media.



Collaboration is at the centre of amfori’s work to create a sustainable future in alignment with the UN’s Vision 2045. amfori provides practical and positive solutions for businesses to identify and mitigate ESG risks in their supply chains. Creating harmony between people, the planet and profit allows trade to become a positive and sustainable rather than a harmful force. Capturing stunning visuals of the factories that amfori collaborates with in Turkey and their headquarters in Brussels, Acumen documents the heart of amfori’s sustainability work.



Lotus Technology Inc. are also making the shift to sustainability through the implementation of their Vision80 strategy. Here, carbon neutrality and waste reduction are placed at the forefront of the company’s goals. Lotus Tech combines technology and human skills, handcrafting the next generation of vehicle sculptures whilst utilising virtual and augmented reality to innovate their designs. Lotus Tech is not only focusing on electrification but also uses sustainable and repurposed materials to spearhead eco-friendly vehicle production methods.



Acumen is proud to feature these two forward-thinking companies as part of their Vision 2045 campaign, paving the way for all businesses to adopt sustainability as and profitability as two concepts that go hand in hand. Both necessarily intertwined and compatible, business is reframed within the documentary series as a phenomenon that can change the world for the better.



About Acumen Media:

Acumen is an international video publisher, utilising film as a medium to communicate the stories of the world’s biggest businesses to drive global development. Based in London, Frankfurt, New York and Berlin, Acumen has over 100 employees and through the power of visual storytelling, it generates narratives that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.



Media Contact:



Saffron Dale

Digital Relations Lead

Acumen Media

s.dale@acumenmedia.com