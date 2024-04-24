Cambridge, England – Wednesday 24th of April 2024 – Inge Hunter, the visionary founder of Clue Content, has been accepted into the prestigious Innovate UK, the UK’s national innovation agency.



Hunter will be working with the team at St John’s Innovation Centre in Cambridge, home of some of the fastest-growing U.K. tech companies, to further develop and launch her groundbreaking AI and ML technology which is projected to hit Unicorn status.



Her commitment to innovation in a male-dominated field has been recognized, with Hunter being among the select few women to receive funding in this category, accounting for just 3% of all recipients.



Clue Content has also been announced as a finalist in two prestigious categories at the UK StartUp Awards, which celebrate innovation and excellence, for the East of England region. The categories in which Hunter’s business Clue Content has been recognised are the ‘Marketing Advertising & PR StartUp of the Year’ and ‘Equity-backed StartUp of the Year’.



This dual nomination follows Hunter's recent triumph as the recipient of the Creative Entrepreneur of the Year award at the esteemed Great British Entrepreneur Awards.



Her remarkable achievement highlights her dedication and innovative approach to content marketing, which has revolutionised how businesses connect with their audience on social media platforms by filming 3 months of video content in 3 days, rivalling the largest London production agencies.



Clue Content, under Hunter's leadership, specialises in providing high-quality content creation services tailored for social media, enabling businesses of all sizes to enhance their online presence and attract their ideal customers without the need for exorbitant production budgets.



Hunter's entrepreneurial journey is as inspiring as it is remarkable. After finding herself homeless at the age of 17 she embarked on her entrepreneurial path, launching her first business selling cocktails to clubgoers. This early experience instilled in her a resilience and determination that continues to drive her success today.



Clue Content are based in Newmarket, Hunter's hometown, where she has an office housing her 14 staff in which she fosters a collaborative and supportive work environment that fuels creativity and excellence. The team film locally in and around Cambridge, capturing the essence of the city and its surroundings. Her dedication to showcasing local landscapes and landmarks further demonstrates her passion for both content creation and her community.



But Clue also travel to people in their own hometowns in the UK to film with them and they are also due to film a client in the jungle over the coming months. Plus, they have a documentary in the making showing they truly can deliver on whatever their client needs are.



Commenting on her recent news, Inge Hunter, said: "I am incredibly honored to be working with the incredible team at Innovate UK who already have an impressive track record in helping Tech Startups launch and grow. I am also delighted to be recognised as a finalist in two categories at the UK Start Up Awards. These nominations are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Clue Content team. Our mission is to empower businesses, large and small, to embrace content creation for social media, recognising its pivotal role in their future success."



Inge Hunter's story embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship, resilience, and innovation. Her commitment to helping businesses overcome their apprehensions towards content creation reflects her vision for the future, where those who fail to adapt risk being left behind in an increasingly digital landscape.



For more information about Inge Hunter and Clue Content, please visit https://cluecontent.com/.



About Clue Content



Get partnered up with a dedicated account manager and use the Clue team to produce video and still content for all your social media channels, from Instagram to Tiktok to Linkedin.



We focus on creating high-quality, strategic content that generates sales for your business; so you don’t have to.



Get a full social media production, strategy and data-led team for the price of one person’s salary.



You’ll have a dedicated account manager who studies your company inside and out and is there for you through the whole Clue process. They help you plan, film and deliver your content. Not to mention you’ll have a full team of highly passionate, loyal and future focused people at your disposal for your content creation.



To deliver unique content to you, your business will meet and interact with: a strategic marketing associate, a producer, a creative director, an account manager, a videographer, a photographer, a graphic designer, an editor, a social media manager and a data-led marketing executive. All through our super slick Clue content creation process, making social media marketing as easy as possible for you and your business with our comprehensive services as a marketing agency for social media.



When you work with Clue, you’re partnering with a top-tier content marketing agency who cares as much as you do about elevating your brand’s online presence through strategic content creation.



How Clue Content Works



We create 3 months of content for you in 3 days



1 day of strategic planning; 2 fuss-free days of filming and then month by month delivery of your content to help you stay on top of your social media marketing needs.



Choose from our Group, One to one or Bespoke service to fulfil your content creation needs in a way that suits you and your business.







About Innovate UK





Innovate UK is the UK’s national innovation agency. They support business-led innovation in all sectors, technologies and UK regions.They help businesses grow through the development and commercialisation of new products, processes, and services, supported by an outstanding innovation ecosystem that is agile, inclusive, and easy to navigate.



About the UK StartUp Awards





The UK StartUp Awards champion and celebrate the best and brightest start-ups from across the United Kingdom.



The awards recognise the achievements of those amazing individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.



The UK StartUp Awards are more than just an awards ceremony. With exclusive access to our range of partners, sponsors, community perks and events, the awards provides a community of business support to help start-ups thrive.





As well as celebrating new businesses in ten nations and regions across the UK, all the winners from the regional finals will be brought together for the very first UK StartUp Awards National final which will crown the best start-ups in their sector as well as the overall 2024 UK start-up of the year and will take place at Ideas Fest.