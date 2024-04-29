As the payroll sector celebrates Global Payroll Week, John Pearce, Chief Customer Officer at CloudPay, the global payroll specialist, has urged professionals to celebrate the evolving nature of the profession and the work it does:







“Payroll has evolved significantly as a profession, greatly expanding its strategic value in the boardroom over recent years. Our previously standalone, and often siloed, function which was largely focused on administrative tasks and payments, now has far greater influence on areas including employee retention and technological innovation. This is largely due to the growing appreciation of the role that effective, unified payroll solutions can have on finance, HR and beyond, but is also being driven by the innovation we’re seeing across the profession.”







“Professionals working in the industry are now far more innovative and are trailblazers, who are changing payroll and how it’s viewed for the better - and the workforce as a whole is becoming far more diverse, to everyone’s benefit. This is before the impact that the growing availability of data as well as the rise of generative AI, will have, which should not be understated. The future is bright for payroll, and that’s down to the value that individual practitioners, and wider teams, are adding. Our recent ‘Reaping the Benefits of Unified Pay Solutions’ report, produced in conjunction with Everest Group, reinforces our view that the sector as a whole is evolving. While we might still have a long way to go, the fact that more organisations are adopting a unified, global solution to pay is highly encouraging and suggests that our industry will be primed to offer even greater value to businesses in years to come.”







