Rowayton, CT – April 30, 2024– Graham Capital Management (“Graham” or “the Firm”), a global alternative investment manager specializing in macro investing and non-correlated trading strategies, proudly announces the beginning of the Firm’s 30th anniversary celebration. As Graham enters this milestone year, the Firm looks forward to seizing new opportunities for continued growth and maintaining its dedication to excellence and innovation in alternative investments.



Graham leverages three decades of discretionary and quantitative macro trading experience to create non-correlated alpha strategies that seek to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns and meaningful diversification to its clients’ portfolios. The Firm’s unique synergy of human expertise and advanced quantitative methodologies integrates innovation with well-informed decision-making. Graham’s established operational and technological infrastructure, together with its discretionary and quantitative investment processes, powers a dynamic approach to generating alpha opportunities for its clients. Building upon the Firm’s extensive experience in managing a range of liquid, diversifying strategies, Graham also offers strategies that can be customized to complement a client’s core holdings and target specific risk/reward objectives, including long term return objectives, equity crisis protection, or targeting specific market betas. This differentiated blend of expertise allows Graham to craft strategies that have delivered compelling returns across many different market cycles.



The source of Graham's success has been its people and their commitment to strategic innovation that has enabled the Firm to adapt to evolving financial landscapes. Today, the Firm manages over $20 billion in assets under management (AUM) for a diverse array of institutional and private clients spanning North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Graham is profoundly grateful for the decades-long relationships cultivated with numerous clients, as well as the Firm’s newer client connections, all of which create opportunities for mutual growth and shared success. Graham has more than 200 employees across offices in the US and the UK, and an average tenure at the Firm surpassing 8 years. The remarkable longevity of both client relationships and employee tenure stands as a testament to the Firm’s dedication to excellence and nurturing an environment where both clients and employees can thrive over the long term.



"For three decades, Graham’s journey has been marked by our pursuit of innovation and excellence, and we take immense pride in our commitment to our clients,” said Kenneth Tropin, Graham’s Founder and Chairman. “With a truly exceptional, dedicated team, Graham pushes the boundaries of alternative investing while applying real-time risk management techniques. By leveraging the collaborative intelligence of the Firm’s quantitative and discretionary trading businesses, we have developed and refined a range of alpha strategies that complement a broader portfolio. What sets Graham apart is our ability to provide solutions that combine advanced quantitative techniques, including methodologies such as machine learning, in synergy with the experienced decision-making of the Firm’s discretionary portfolio managers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to continuing to provide innovative solutions to our clients for another thirty years and beyond."



Pablo Calderini, President and Chief Investment Officer, added, “As we celebrate Graham's 30th anniversary, we reflect on our commitment to innovation and adaptability in the ever-evolving investment landscape. Our unique blend of human insight and data-driven methods ensures that we balance human experience and technological dynamics effectively to create compelling investment solutions for our clients across market cycles. We remain committed to driving returns for our investors in an environment where adaptability is paramount.”



“Graham Capital Management's 30th anniversary is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation in alternative investments and our dedication to fulfilling our fiduciary responsibilities,” said Brian Douglas, Chief Executive Officer. “Our clients fuel our passion for excellence, and our dedicated team continues to be the driving force behind our success. We remain steadfast in providing our clients with forward-looking solutions as we embark on the next 30 years, and central to that effort is our people-forward strategy.”



For thirty years, Graham has been dedicated to helping clients achieve their unique portfolio objectives. The Firm has developed long-standing relationships with global institutions and private wealth partners, offering a range of alternative investment strategies with low correlation to traditional stock and bond portfolios, including quantitative and discretionary macro, trend-following, multi-strategy, corporate credit and quantitative equity market neutral.



About Graham Capital Management

Graham Capital Management, L.P. is an alternative investment manager founded in 1994 by Kenneth G. Tropin. For three decades, Graham has specialized in providing compelling quantitative and discretionary alpha opportunities across a variety of market environments that seek low correlation to traditional investments. While Graham is one of the longest-running macro and trend-following managers, the Firm is committed to the innovative evolution of its strategies, supported by an established investment, technology, and operational infrastructure. By leveraging the unique synergies between the Firm’s quantitative and discretionary trading businesses, Graham has developed a broad range of complementary alpha strategies with a focus on thoughtful portfolio construction, active risk management, and diversification by design. Significant proprietary capital is invested in many of Graham's strategies, contributing to the alignment of interest between the Firm and its clients. Graham's clients include global institutions, endowments and foundations, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, investment management advisors, and qualified individual investors.



