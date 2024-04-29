IRM UK CALLS FOR SPEAKERS: DATA, AI, AND ANALYTICS CONFERENCE EUROPE 2024



London, United Kingdom – April 29, 2024 – IRM UK is excited to announce the call for speakers for the upcoming Data, AI, and Analytics Conference Europe, scheduled to be held from October 14 to October 17, 2024 in central London.



The conference, in partnership with DAMA UK renowned for its insightful sessions and innovative workshops, presents an unparalleled platform for thought leaders, practitioners, and experts to share their knowledge, experiences, and insights in the fields of data, artificial intelligence, and analytics.



What We’re Looking For

We invite speakers to propose a diverse range of session styles, including interactive workshops and standard conference sessions. The aim is to curate a program that offers a balanced mix across all tracks, covering various styles, topics, experiences, and case study examples.



Workshops



The conference will feature both half-day and full-day workshops on October 14 and October 17, comprising 3-hour and 6-hour sessions, respectively. These workshops provide attendees with an immersive learning experience and practical insights into the latest trends and best practices in data management, AI, and analytics.



Conference Sessions



Taking place on October 15 and October 16, the conference presentation sessions will be 45 minutes in duration. We are seeking speakers who can deliver informative and engaging sessions on topics related to data, AI, business intelligence, and analytics practices.



Call for Speakers Deadline



The deadline for speaker submissions is Friday, May 3, 2024, at midnight. Interested speakers are encouraged to submit their proposals before the deadline to be considered for this premier event.



How to Apply



To submit a proposal or for more information about the conference, including track themes and submission guidelines, please visit https://irmuk.co.uk/2024/04/calls-for-speakers-data-ai-and-a... or contact the conference organisers at enquiries@irmuk.co.uk



Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your expertise, network with industry peers, and contribute to the advancement of data, AI, and analytics practices. Join us at the Data, AI, and Analytics Conference Europe 2024 and be part of shaping the future of data-driven innovation.



For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:



Emmy Hill

Marketing Executive

emmy@irmuk.co.uk