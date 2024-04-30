The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading supplier relationship and risk management vendors.

Synertrade, with its comprehensive technology for Supplier Relationship & Risk Management (SRRM), receives strong ratings for technology excellence and customer impact.



30th April 2024: Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it named Synertrade as the 2024 technology leader in its SPARK Matrix™: Supplier Relationship and Risk Management.



Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’s SPARK Matrix™ gives strategic information to users for evaluating the capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions of various vendors. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. It includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning.



According to Vishal Poduri, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “Synertrade’s cloud-based procurement expertise enables it to offer a solution that effectively manages supplier risk and relationships. Synertrade’s Accelerate platform offers innovative onboarding and comprehensive supplier information management, providing customization and efficiency for various industries. The platform's granular risk assessment and proactive tools facilitate improved supplier collaboration, compliance, and risk management. The platform’s adaptable, no-code approach and SynerConnect integration highlight Synertrade’s agility in the SRRM landscape.” “Synertrade has demonstrated a robust capability to address the multifaceted demands of global clients, particularly emphasizing the European and North American markets. With its extensive suite of solutions tailored for effective supplier relationship and risk management, distinguished customer engagements, a forward-looking technology roadmap, and a platform that scales across diverse procurement landscapes, Synertrade has received strong ratings for its technological innovation and impact on customer success. As a result, it has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix for Supplier Relationship & Risk Management (SRRM) in 2024,” adds Vishal Poduri.



Olivier Berrouiguet, CEO of Synertrade, commented: “This achievement validates our approach to the procurement market - providing a best-in-class AI enabled platform to tackle key priorities for CPOs, such as risk prevention, cost optimisation and ESG. With the current unstable geopolitical environment, it’s critical to develop resilience, improve relationships with your suppliers, and react quickly. The strategic function of procurement demands modern, robust tools that make monitoring, assessing and implementing supply chains and supplier relationships extremely simple. The only way to achieve that is without vendor lock-in, or roll-outs taking hundreds of days. We deliver complete projects on-time, every time with our experienced no-code approach, and in-house round the clock support. We’ve done that for hundreds of companies globally. You can trust our quality and concentrate on what’s important - improving your supply chain to gain competitive advantage.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines a Supplier Relationship & Risk Management Solution as “a software application that effectively manages relationships with suppliers & businesses while mitigating the associated risks. Supplier relationship management (SRM) focuses on helping businesses seamlessly handle supplier selection, onboarding, performance, and engagement. While risk management helps businesses recognize, manage, and measure risks (economic, environmental, legal, political, and others) throughout the supplier lifecycle. The software provides complete visibility into supplier performance and risk assessment by gathering, monitoring, and analyzing data from multiple internal and external sources. The software also helps automate workflows while adhering to company and government compliance.”







About Synertrade



Synertrade is a leading global provider of digital procurement solutions, with over 20 years experience.

Synertrade Accelerate, the all-in-one cloud-based platform, covers the entire Source-to-Pay process, enabling CPOs and CFOs to efficiently orchestrate Source-to-Contract, Procure-to-Pay, Supplier Relationship Management processes in an integrated and fully digitised way, enhancing end-to-end collaboration across business functions. With over 400,000 connected users and 4,000,000 registered suppliers, the eProcurement platform now supports more than 250 companies worldwide such as Adevinta, Agco, DeA Capital, Dkv, Eolo, GFT, Groupama, Groupe Pochet, Hjf, Mediaset, Nortegas, Prysmian, Raja, Recordati, Schneider Electric, Tubacex, Vinci. With 10 offices worldwide, over 200 employees and 24/7 support in 6 languages, Synertrade is a satellite company of the Econocom Group.

Accelerate Procurement Agility.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.



