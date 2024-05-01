Steamy romance on Bridgerton may be heating up our screens, but it’s also the on-screen interiors that are now talk of the town

Steamy romance on Bridgerton may be heating up our screens, but it’s also the on-screen interiors that are now talk of the town (and internet).



Amthal Karim, Head of Design at Furniture And Choice, shares three ways you can update your home with Regency-inspired interiors.



1. Embrace your romantic side with pastels



"Netflix’s Bridgerton has captivated our screens since its debut in 2020. Now, the romantic Regency interiors are inspiring our home. The popularity of the show continues to win fans over with each new season so we’re expecting to see Regency-core trending again on social media.



The Regency-core trend is all about bringing romance and historical charm back into interior design. Known as one of the most glamorous eras of design, the Regency period was not afraid to be bold with its mix of colour, wall panelling and fancy details. Just like the wardrobe of the Bridgerton cast, choosing a pastel colour palette is key to nailing this look. Think light pink, lilac, or Wedgwood Blue after the fine china brand.



Combine this with the other hot interior trend - colour drenching - and you’ve created a room fit for Lady Bridgerton herself. The dreamy mix of pastel colours should provide the perfect backdrop for maximalist décor and opulent prints to shine."



2. Channel Regency décor with wallpaper



"Wallpaper plays a key role in the Bridgerton interior look - almost like a main character. It’s not just Lady Whistledown’s gossip that’s getting the attention!

Channel Regency period glamour by combining wall panelling and wallpaper.



Paint your wall-panelling in a shade picked out from the wallpaper design. A floral or botanical prints are the best choice as the more pattern, the better. This is an impactful way to introduce chinoiserie (classic east meets west motifs) which was popular in Regency times and is reminiscent of the posh garden rooms and orangeries of that era.



The best thing about using wallpaper to create a Regency style interior is that you don’t need to commit to an entire room. You can wallpaper just one wall or inside alcoves to add interest to those parts of your space. Using wallpaper in small doses like this can make an interior feel more contemporary and is less overpowering if you have a small room.



You could even explore your inner artist and frame your wallpaper in large, gilt-effect frames. Hang the framed ‘art’ in sets of three for maximum impact and to create a panel-style effect around your room. Don’t forget, the more intricate the pattern the better because it needs to feel extravagant."



3. Sparkle with luxe details



"If you want to make your living room feel like those debutante balls on the Netflix show, make a statement with elegant lighting. A statement chandelier is the way to go in the living or dining room while vintage-inspired lampshades may be just what you need for a reading nook or study. Even though this trend has aristocratic roots, don’t feel pressured to blow your budget on expensive pieces. If you love all things vintage, you may just find your dream piece of furniture at an antique market or car boot sale.



The essence of the Regency-core trend is to make your home feel grand in a whimsical way. Your choice of accessories should evoke the nostalgia of this era. Layer rich fabrics and patterns such as embroidery, velvet, silk, and diamanté embellishments alongside contemporary furniture.



With so many different decorating techniques to try, Regency-core brings the fun back into home decorating. Just don’t forget to wind down with a sophisticated afternoon tea and a side of gossip – Bridgerton-style"



ENDS



For more information email press@furniturechoice.co.uk or visit our Press Centre.



Credit:



Name: Amthal Karim

Title: Head of Design

Brand: Furniture And Choice



Product Credit:



Product: Loren Champagne 2 Seater Sofa

Product Price: 399.99 GBP

Product Link: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/living-room-furniture/sofa...

Website: Furniture And Choice



About Furniture And Choice:



We’re a furniture company that helps you achieve stylish room ideas at feel-good prices. We back it up with free delivery, free returns, 0% finance, UK customer service and thousands of independent 5-star reviews.



Furniture without the fear. Keep on living with Furniture And Choice.



To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/