Introducing the redefined Triumph 22, where superior comfort meets unparalleled joy



LONDON, UK. (April 15, 2024) – Saucony, a leading global performance running lifestyle brand, today announces the launch of the redesigned Triumph 22, now featuring the brand’s highly innovative foam, PWRRUNPB™ foam, originally created for the Endorphin Pro but now tuned for daily mileage.



Providing the ultimate in responsive cushioning and supreme comfort, the redefined Triumph 22 is engineered for the everyday runner, delivering an energetic experience with a soft and plush underfoot feeling that’s ready to tackle anything from daily miles to weekend long runs.



Described as providing so much comfort “you’ll want to live in it” the latest shoe in the Triumph range also provides a vibrant colour offering including the pairing of deep red and orange in the men’s Spice/Canary colourway and the soft pink and blended purple of the women’s moon/eggplant design.



Adding to the shoe’s all-day comfort package is a wider midfoot, providing a balanced platform to accommodate more foot types. A luxurious engineered mesh upper is soft and breathable while an adaptive lacing system ensures a cozy, secure fit. Designed for both running and daily wear, the modern silhouette and feel-good fit make the Triumph 22 as versatile as it is comfortable.



“The Triumph series has consistently ranked among the most cushioned premium neutral daily trainers available, standing as a versatile and reliable shoe for anyone who wants that next level of comfort,” said Brian Moore, chief product officer for Saucony.



“With the Triumph 22, we added our PWRRUNPB signature foam, the same cushioning technology used in the Endorphin Speed Pro 4, but reformulated it so that runners of all abilities can experience the unparalleled joy of a springy yet soft, and highly energetic run.”



“Additionally, we’ve improved the geometry, including a wider platform and updated rocker, for a smooth and balanced ride, and a full-length XT-900 rubber outsole which offers runners exceptional traction and long-lasting durability.”



Continues Brian, before concluding:

“Overall, the Triumph 22 delivers an elevated and luxurious cushioning experience, unlocking the unparalleled joy of running.”



The Triumph 22 will be available May 1st at www.saucony.co.uk and select retailers globally.



Triumph 22 Features

Highly responsive PWRRUN PB foam provides responsive cushioning and supreme comfort

A wider midfoot provides a balanced platform to accommodate more foot types

Luxurious engineered mesh upper is soft and breathable

Adaptive lacing system for a cozy, secure fit

Soft heel collar lining and padded tongue hug the foot just right

Ortholite Comfort Insole for step-in comfort

XT 900™ outsole provides full coverage ground traction and durability



Best For: Daily Run/Workout/Casual Movement

Heel-to-toe Offset: 10mm (37/27mm)

Weight: Men’s 10.1oz. (286g), Women’s 8.8oz (250g)

Sustainability: This style is vegan and contains recycled materials



Pricing and Sizing

The Triumph 22 is available in men’s sizes 6 - 14 and women’s sizes 3-10 at a suggested retail price of £170. To find a Saucony retailer near you, visit here.



