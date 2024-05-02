26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jun2024



London (2 May 2024) — With Paris set to host the Olympics this summer, there’s never been a better time to enjoy the City of Light en plein air. Discover 17 of the French capital’s most unforgettable outdoor experiences, from riverside sculpture gardens to urban vineyard tours, in the June issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK).



From sailing its scenic waterways to cooling off in open-air pools or stepping back in time on a historical walking tour, there's no shortage of ways to enjoy Paris as it welcomes the warmer weather. One of Europe’s most majestic and storied capitals, with plans to turn it into one of continent’s greenest well underway, this is a city best explored outdoors.



Don’t miss:



- Phuket: Divine gastronomy and spirited religious festivals define Thailand’s largest island



- Albania: Home to Europe’s first wild river national park, this adventure hub is the Balkans’ best-kept secret



- Algeria: Slip into a landscape of ochre citadels, nomadic peoples and volcanic plateaus



- Scottish Isles: Experience the nation’s wave-rattled northern and western fringes with these daring itineraries



- Valletta: Whether on a church ceiling or in a subterranean necropolis, art can be found all over the Maltese capital



- Scottsdale: This Arizona city’s past, present and future are bound to the mountains and the desert



- Northern Lanzarote: Forget the beach resorts — this island’s northern reaches are ripe for adventure



- Mumbai: In this vast city, a love of street food is as immovable as the streets themselves



- Santiago: Hang behind in the Chilean capital to discover museums, street art and characterful hotels





Smart traveller: New openings along Norway’s coast; New York State’s wilderness trail; dishes from the Lebanese table; Adelaide’s best hotels; a guide to British Columbia’s capital; pedal-powered family holidays; a windswept escape in Flintshire; books to rediscover treasured summer destinations; and kit for wilderness trips.



Notes from an author: Carolyn Boyd on the produce of France’s western coast



Meet the trailblazer: Sumitra Acharya on reaching new heights in the Himalayas



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on ways to watch the Great Migration, spending midsummer in Sweden and more. The Info kicks off with a brief history of the Euros, while Hot Topic explores the rise of flying taxis and The Report ponders the changing face of the gap year. Finally, photographer Matt Dutile talks about capturing the fragile beauty of Antarctica’s ecosystems in How I got the shot



PLUS: Win a luxury escape for two in Hampshire natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



For a 26-page digital sample of the June issue, visit magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jun2024



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Find out more at nationalgeographic.com/travel



Current subscription offer: Get seven issues of National Geographic Traveller (UK) for £8: subscriptions.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Website: News, features and more: nationalgeographic.com/travel



Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK



X: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK



Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok





CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Pat Riddell, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk