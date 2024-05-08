Vlerick Business School has redesigned its MBA programme to improve the student experience, increase flexibility for participants and offer specialist study options too.



The redesign is a response to changes in the wants and needs of today’s MBA students, who value a more personalised and flexible MBA experience, as well as the current MBA career market conditions, where employers want graduates with numerous skill sets.



The new programme will offer participants the opportunity to specialise in one of four separate areas; entrepreneurship, digital business or strategy, as well as the more traditional generalised MBA. Students will not have to select which specialisation they want to choose at the beginning of the programme and can simply choose their area for more in-depth courses halfway through their programme.



In order to specialise, participants can select and group specific module pathways together to specialise in one of those categories, offering participants the traditional MBA core curriculum as well as a specialised sector or field to apply them.



“By offering more specialised options on the MBA programme – which is, of course, traditionally a generalist study option – participants are able to tailor their education pathway to the key area they want to focus on and develop further for their future careers,” says Martin Butler, MBA Academic Director at Vlerick Business School.



“By being able to choose a pathway whilst studying, and not before, we allow participants to be as flexible as possible in their decision-making. Participants may only discover their interest in a particular area when doing their core courses or once they have selected their Knowledge-in-Action-Project. We allow them to make this decision at the best possible time.”



The redesign of the MBA also widens the actual number of electives available to participants too, allowing for more personalisation of the programme. Through an expanded dynamic portfolio of elective courses, it is possible to add new important aspects like dealing with geopolitical risk or the application of AI, whilst keeping evergreen favourites like Negotiation and Project Management.



Participants also have the opportunity for study abroad options through two international immersion weeks (on different continents) to put their knowledge into action in a different context. The programme concludes with the school’s Knowledge in Action Project – a cornerstone of the programme which ensures that participants work on a real-life project.



The content on Vlerick’s MBA portfolio is now aligned between the different modes of part time studies. Whether doing an Online, Blended or in-person Executive MBA, all Vlerick participants are securing a high-quality MBA experience.



These changes come after the business school recently launched the European Executive MBA programme in order to meet market and participant needs. The Executive MBA is focused on internationalisation and sustainability, allowing participants to study across a number of European cities.



If you would like more information on the school’s MBA suite and the programme offerings, follow this link: https://www.vlerick.com/en/programmes/mba-programmes/



