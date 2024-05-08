[London, UK]



Be-A Education Ltd has rebranded to become academy+ . The name change and visual update heralds a new direction for the company, as it unites an expanding brand portfolio into one consolidated group.



The group’s mission is to provide individuals and SMEs with blue-chip quality learning and development opportunities, through a range of products:



New Skills academy+ helps individuals excel in their personal and professional lives, with access to a wide range of CPD-certified courses covering everything from career development to hobbies and wellbeing. Learners can either set up an annual subscription, giving unlimited access to the full course library, or buy single courses, and everyone is invited to join the supportive Facebook study community. To date, over 950,000 people have studied with New Skills academy+.

Staff Skills academy+ equips SMEs with all their mandatory training, personal development and wellbeing services. Courses are tailored using AI, enabling faster updates in response to regulation changes and client needs. Staff Skills academy+ also provides white-labelled online training to larger membership organisations such as Unison, Tesco and the FSB. The brand is targeted towards the needs of frontline workers, with over 1000 SMEs using the product to date.

Recent acquisition Scott Bradbury offers bite-sized digital learning resources, designed to improve individuals’ performance and wellbeing at work. With a practical approach to skills development, these resources cover everything from management development to team working, personal effectiveness and wellbeing – and can be used for personal learning and development, group training sessions and integrated into everyday activities. The brand is targeted towards both enterprise organisations and SMEs, and caters to all staff levels.

academy+ looks forward to expanding its brand portfolio in the future, and will be focusing on sector-specific needs of frontline workers and their employers.



Key Points:



About the academy+ rebrand:

The company formerly known as Be-A Education Ltd is now academy+.

The academy+ brand portfolio currently includes Staff Skills academy+, New Skills academy+ and Scott Bradbury Ltd.

Company name: Academy Plus Group Limited

Trading name: academy+

Company number: 08761384

Regardless of the change, the group’s values remain the same: integrity, community and passion.



The academy+ vocational training revolution:

academy+ (formerly Be-A Education Ltd) has an 11-year track record of offering online vocational training through 700+ proprietary certified courses and additional professional development resources, tailored to the needs of both individuals and SMEs.

The group is committed to fostering skill development and career advancement during a time of rapidly changing skills requirements and an increasing skills gap.

It has also forged strategic partnerships with larger companies including Tesco, CV-Library and the Federation of Small Businesses, extending their learning opportunities to a wider audience.

academy+ is dedicated to improving social mobility in the UK. The group offers its platform at a discounted rate to several UK housing associations and charities, enabling individuals from diverse backgrounds to access high-quality vocational training at low or no cost.

The group’s innovative approach to online education hopes to reshape the landscape of vocational training, making vocational training and self-improvement easy to access and use - particularly for those who've been let down by traditional educational routes and for businesses who can’t afford expensive and complex enterprise HR systems.

The business was acquired by Addition Capital in 2020.



Quote:



“Over the past 3 years, we’ve transformed our business from an online course company aimed at individual learners, into a group of brands serving individuals, SMEs and enterprise clients. We’ve rebuilt our tech stack from the ground up to be best in class; we’ve expanded our product to include professional development and wellbeing resources; we’ve paired AI technology with subject matter experts, so we can respond rapidly to ever-changing demands; and we’ve upheld our high completion rates and customer trust ratings.



To reflect this new group configuration and our diversification beyond courses, we’ve rebranded as academy+. Over the coming years, we intend to add more sector specific and relevant services to this growing portfolio.”



[Ian McClelland, CEO, academy+]















About Addition Capital:



Addition Capital was established in 2018 as the direct investments arm of a London-based Family Office to invest in UK SME businesses with the potential for growth.



For more information about Addition Capital, please visit https://www.additioncapital.com/



