As the RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens in just a few days the London College of Garden Design (LCGD) have launched a special new series of short courses at the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew celebrating plants, gardens and the business of design. This is the largest series of design courses that the College has launched since 2019 with a comprehensive look at supporting modern garden design practices.



Courses include a look at the new technologies that are taking the design profession by storm, exploration of new planting ideas such as forest gardening with Mark Diacono and contemporary design approaches with Andrew Fisher Tomlin. There will also be courses focussed on the business of design, bringing together new garden talent with industry experts to discover the way forward for garden and planting design.



Nina Baxter, LCGD Director said “In 2024 we wanted to look forward to the future of garden design and these courses support our interest in providing a wide range of resource and training to new and established designers alike.”



About the London College of Garden Design

Based at Kew Gardens, the UK’s leading garden design school combines the experience of the UK’s leading garden professionals. LCGD Melbourne, our partner College in Australia is based in the Melbourne Gardens of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria.



