Bath, UK – 9 May, 2024 - Vanguard Self Storage, one of the UK’s remaining independent provider of self-storage solutions, is thrilled to announce that its newest facility in the heart of Bath is on track to open in November 2024. The state-of-the-art storage centre, located on the south side of the A36 Lower Bristol Road, marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion in the UK.



The new Self Storage Bath store is the result of Vanguard's unwavering commitment to identifying and acquiring prime locations that cater to the evolving storage needs of the local community. The property, which was previously a purpose-built laundry dating back to the 1880s, had been purchased by a residential developer but faced a rejected planning application. Vanguard seized the opportunity, making an unconditional offer and completing the acquisition in January 2022.



"We are excited to bring our high-quality self-storage services to the heart of Bath," says Will McCullagh, Managing Director of Vanguard Self Storage.



"Our new facility not only provides convenient and secure storage solutions, but also showcases our dedication to sustainable design and environmental responsibility."



Architectural Masterpiece with Sustainability at its Core



The new Vanguard Storage facility in Bath has been meticulously designed by Bath architects Designscape to blend seamlessly with the city's rich architectural heritage. Utilising a combination of Bath stone, glazing and bronze cladding, the building's exterior pays homage to the local aesthetic while incorporating modern design elements.



Mike Lamplough, Vanguard’s Head of Property, said "We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible storage experience, From the architecturally sensitive design to the state-of-the-art amenities, our new Bath store exemplifies our dedication to excellence."



Notably, the facility will feature a restored De Haviland Vampire aircraft, which will be displayed in the reception area, adding a unique and captivating touch to the customer experience.

Sustainability is at the forefront of the project, with the building targeting operational net-zero status. Key features include a 75kWp solar array on the roof, electric vehicle charging bays and a new stream landscape feature that re-naturalises the existing waterway running across the site as well as landscaping that contribute to the promotion of natural habitats.



Cutting-Edge Storage Solutions and Amenities



The new Vanguard Storage facility in Bath will offer 45,000 square feet of net lettable storage space, spread across four floors and served by two 3.5-tonne Kone lifts. Each unit will be individually alarmed, and the site will be monitored 24/7 by CCTV, ensuring the highest levels of security for customers.



Commenting on the new facility, Ben Thilthorpe, Head of Operations at Vanguard said: “Following the success of our Bristol Store, which we opened in 2019, we anticipate that our new Bath branch will be very attractive to business customers, we will have units that will be ideal for micro and small companies and a drop-in business lounge. The fact that we are only a five-minute walk from the city centre means that we will be providing the perfect location for final mile logistics”.

The Bath store is the latest addition to Vanguard Storage's growing network of facilities across the UK. The company is also excited to announce the completion of expansion projects at its Staples Corner and Bristol locations, as well as the installation of a new 295kWp solar PV array at its Manchester site.



