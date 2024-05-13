Designed to revive carpets in pet-loving homes



VAX, the UK’s number 1 most trusted brand in carpet cleaning [1],

adds the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design to its range of high performance carpet and upholstery cleaners.



Perfect for busy homes with pets, the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design rejuvenates your carpets and removes stains, dirt and pet messes, whilst killing up to 99% of odour-causing bacteria[2]. With everything you know and love about the VAX Platinum Power Max, the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design is also proven to clean better than the leading rental[3] and cleans five times better than a high performance vacuum cleaner[4], to leave carpets looking and feeling their best.



Pets play an important role in the lives of many people in the UK, providing companionship, emotional support and joy to their owners, but they can also bring dirt, mess and bacteria into the home that would be better left outdoors. With pet owners spending a third more of their time cleaning[5], and two out of three pet owners needing to clean pet areas more frequently than the rest of their homes[6], the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design is a must have for pet owners, families and busy households.



VAX UK’s Head of Insights, Ceri Bennett, says: “At VAX, we understand the happiness that pets bring to our lives, as well as the messes they can sometimes leave behind, and we know that in busy family homes, keeping things tidy can feel like an ongoing battle. That’s why we’re here to help tackle the everyday dirt and grime that accumulates, ensuring your home stays clean and fresh despite the chaos of daily life. A regular deep clean or a quick carpet refresh with the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design, together with VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution, will revitalise your carpets and leave them smelling beautifully fresh and hygienically clean; so there’s no need to worry about deep down dirt, stubborn stains or pet mess!”



The VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design has been awarded a Which? Best Buy, and has also been approved by the UK’s trusted Good Housekeeping Institute, giving consumers the assurance that this new addition to the popular range of VAX Platinum carpet cleaners has been rigorously tested and will deliver on performance in pet-loving homes.



Features of the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design include:



Tackle Deep Down Dirt

Proven to clean better than the leading rental[3], the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design is perfect for reviving your carpets. The XL brush bar and seven SpinScrub™ brushes agitate deep into carpet fibres to help remove tough stains, ground in dirt and pet messes, allowing you to revitalise your carpets with ease.



Reassuringly Hygienic

Together with VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution, the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design kills up to 99% of odour-causing bacteria[2] to leave your carpets smelling fresh and clean. A specially developed antimicrobial treatment applied to the brush bar and cleaning attachments also helps to protect them from the growth of bacteria, keeping your tools and bristles more hygienic[7].



Two Simple Cleaning Modes

The Quick Clean mode offers a swift carpet and upholstery refresh, ideal for a rapid clean when guests are expected. Meanwhile, the Deep Clean function efficiently handles stubborn stains and ground in dirt, making it perfect for an end of summer carpet clean or pre-festive spruce up of the home.



Quick Dry Time

Carpets are dry in as little as an hour[8], thanks to the Quick Clean function.



Targeted Stain Removal

The included VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover targets deep set stains and eliminates pet odours from your carpets and furnishings. When used with the convenient Pre-Treatment Wand, you can make light work of loosening stubborn stains and embedded dirt prior to carpet washing.



Versatile Tools

A range of tools makes the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design suitable for a variety of cleaning tasks throughout the home. With a 2.5m hose, simply attach the motorised SpinScrub™ Hand Tool or the 2-in-1 Antimicrobial Tool to remove deep down dirt and pet messes with ease. An additional Hard Floor Squeegee Tool adapts your carpet washer for use on hard floors; great for sucking up liquid spills.



Auto-Mix Technology

There’s no mess and no guess work involved when adding your VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution to the clean water tank. The VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design automatically dispenses the correct mix of fresh water and solution, for hassle free application.



Kind to Carpets

Included with the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design is our best performing carpet cleaning solution, VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution, as well as VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover. These specially formulated cleaning solutions will keep your VAX carpet washer performing at its best, and are Woolsafe™ approved for use on all wet-cleanable carpets and upholstery.



Where to buy

The VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design is available direct from www.vax.co.uk for £269.99, including 1 x 500ml VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution and 1 x 250ml VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover, free delivery and a free steam cleaner worth £49.99. *only when purchasing direct from VAX



Additional bottles of VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution and VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover can also be purchased from www.vax.co.uk. Using VAX solution will ensure your carpet washer performs at its best, for longer.



Notes to Editors



VAX, the UK’s Number 1 Most Trusted Brand in Carpet Cleaning: Since the 1970s, VAX has upheld a legacy in crafting first-class carpet cleaners, epitomised by its first and now iconic orange 'tub' carpet washer that many consumers still fondly recall owning today. More recent innovations have kept VAX at the forefront of the carpet cleaning category with its popular Rapid Power and Platinum Power Max models, as well as its innovative Platinum SmartWash range. Named the UK’s number 1 most trusted carpet cleaning brand in the 2024 Newsweek BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards[9], VAX carpet washers continue to be well-loved and trusted by consumers. This highly coveted, 100% consumer-voted award reflects VAX’s dedication to delivering a range of carpet washers which meet the demand for effective cleaning solutions that effortlessly deep clean the UK’s homes.



The VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design extends the existing VAX Platinum carpet washer range, which features models to suit a variety of homes and lifestyle needs. With over 11,000 5-star customer reviews, the range includes:



VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design

Our best ever carpet washer kills over 99% of bacteria[10], has motion sense technology and is designed to clean busier, pet-friendly homes.



- FLEXFORCE brush bars

- Dedicated dry only mode

- Triple tanks

- Antimicrobial treatment

- 2.5m hose and toolkit

- Pre-Treatment wand

- 2 x 250ml VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution,

1 x 250ml VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover



6 year guarantee, RRP: £349.99



VAX Platinum SmartWash

Our premium carpet washer kills over 99% of bacteria[10], has motion sense technology and is effortlessly simple to use.



- FLEXFORCE brush bars

- Dedicated dry only mode

- Triple tanks

- Antimicrobial treatment

- 2.5m hose and toolkit

- 2 x 250ml VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution,

1 x 250ml VAX Pre-Treatment Solution



6 year guarantee, RRP: £299.99



VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design

Rejuvenates your carpets and removes stains, dirt and pet messes, whilst killing up to 99% of bacteria[10]. Perfect for busy homes with pets.



- SpinScrub™ bristles and XL brush bar

- Quick drying[12]

- Twin tanks

- Antimicrobial treatment

- 2.5m hose and toolkit

- Pre-Treatment wand

- 1 x 500ml VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution,

1 x 250ml VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover



6 year guarantee, RRP: £269.99



VAX Platinum Power Max

Revives and deep cleans your carpets to remove stains, dirt and up to 93% of bacteria[11].



- SpinScrub™ bristles and XL brush bar

- Quick drying[12]

- Twin tanks

- Antimicrobial treatment

- 2.5m hose and toolkit

- Pre-Treatment wand

- 2 x 250ml VAX Platinum Professional Solution,

1 x 250ml VAX Pre-Treatment Solution



6 year guarantee, RRP: £249.99



About VAX UK – over 40 years of innovation

Established in 1977, floorcare experts VAX provide a wide range of products to meet your home’s cleaning needs, including cordless vacuum cleaners, carpet washers, spot cleaners, steam cleaners and cleaning solutions. Based in Droitwich, Worcestershire, our floorcare products lead the way in innovation and our mission continues to be making cleaning quicker, easier and more enjoyable.



