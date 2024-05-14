Oxford uses what is believed to be world’s first fully cinematised educational case study, tailored for Gen Z students



Saïd Business School’s Professor of Financial Economics Ludovic Phalippou has created what is believed to be the first fully cinematised educational case study in the world. The educational movie comes a century after Harvard Business School reportedly pioneered the use of written case studies to teach management in 1921.



Ludovic says he has responded to the growing expectations of his Gen Z and Millennial business students, that materials are accessible, visual, and delivered in a tailored manner.



Redeveloping Hope centres on Eric Clement, the son of US immigrants who came to Oxford in his mid-thirties following a career as a professional baseball player, to study an Executive MBA. After his EMBA, Eric took a job at the New York’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC), the official economic development organisation for New York City. The movie focuses on the transformation of an infamous juvenile prison, the Spofford Detention Centre in the Bronx, developed into a modern industrial building, with a subsequent set of affordable apartments to be built alongside it.



Co-written with professional screenwriters and acted by professional actors, Redeveloping Hope depicts the central trade-off, and traps, facing people who want to do impact investing, and the necessity of mastering financial tools, such as financial modelling and financial engineering.



Ludovic said: ‘A hundred years after Harvard pioneered written management case studies, I believe we have pioneered the first cinematic case study here in Oxford, which I am really proud of. Education is always evolving, and we must keep meeting the changing needs of our students. New generations consume much of their information through social media, which is both accessible and visual. Eric’s story is also a great one to tell, and full of rich learnings for my students, so it was a pleasure to work with him on turning his experience in the Bronx, into a big screen production for Oxford.’



Aimed at MBA and EMBA students and curious practitioners, the case study covers key concepts and tools of capital structure, different types of debt claims, the notion of claim priority, financial modelling, valuation, and the use of comparable analysis. The key learning point is to have a positive social impact and to maximise that impact, you need to be able to master fundamental finance techniques and terminology.



Ludovic added: ‘The benefits of bringing rigour and technical financial knowledge to that space are irrefutable. I hope that more movies of this type will be developed in the future, so we better equip our students with fundamental finance knowledge.’



As a transformational programme, the Oxford Executive MBA encompasses the latest teaching tools and challenges its participants to engage with innovative solutions and explore the answers to complex business issues.



