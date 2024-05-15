The ‘Squish Tour’ from Squishmallows comes to seven Smyths Toys Superstores locations from 25th May to 2nd June



The Squish Tour, from global plush sensation Squishmallows is coming to the UK for the first time during May Half Term. Following the huge success of the North American ‘Squish Tour”, the Squish Tour Bus is making its way to the UK in May with further stops in Germany and France in September.



Visiting seven Smyths Toys locations in the UK, fans of #1 plush brand can take part in the ultimate Squishmallows experience. Fans will walk through the iconic Cam the Cat shaped arch and enjoy multiple photo opportunities, including the new look Squish Truck and Squishmallows plush sofa, interactive games with pinko board and claw machine, competitions, product giveaways and prizes including Smyths Toys gift vouchers. Squishmallows superstar, Cam the Cat will attend alongside Patty the Cow, who will be meeting UK fans for the very first time. The Tour will be supported by top tier influencers and brand ambassadors.



Alongside the ‘Squish Tour’ Smyths Toys will be promoting a nationwide May Half Term Giveaway. 6cm Squishmallows will be available FREE for everyone who visits their local Smyths store on the 25th May from 9am while stocks last.



The tour will visit Smyths locations Milton Keynes, Basingstoke, Kidderminster, Oldham, Leeds, Wallsend and Glasgow.



“We are thrilled that the ‘Squish Tour’ is coming to the UK, and even more delighted that we are partnering with Smyths Toys this May Half-Term,” says Holly Oldham, UK Managing Director, Jazwares “The ‘Squish Tour’ has been a huge success in North America and we cannot wait to see the reaction from our fans here in the UK”.



“We are huge Squishmallows fans at Smyths Toys and are so excited to host the first ever Squishmallows Tour and offer a FREE Giveaway in every store on Sat 25th May with face painting and some amazing offers on Squishmallows!” Sinead Byrne, European Marketing Director Smyths Toys.



UK Tour Dates and Smyths Toys Venues:



25th May – Smyths Milton Keynes, Unit F2, Central Retail Park, Patriot Drive, Rooksley, Milton Keynes, MK13 8PU



26th May - Smyths Basingstoke, Unit 2, St Michael’s Retail Park, The Harrow way, Basingstoke, RG22 4AZ



29th May - Smyths Kidderminster, Unit 1A Crossley Retail Park, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, DY11 6DY



30th May - Smyths Oldham, 14 - 15 Elk Mill Centre Shopping Park, Broadway, Royton, Oldham, OL2 5HX



31st May - Smyths Leeds, Unit 15, Crown Point Retail Park, Junction Street, Leeds, LS10 1ET



1st June - Smyths Wallsend, Middle Engine Lane, Wallsend, Tyne And Wear, NE28 9NT



2nd June - Smyths Glasgow, 10, M8, Unit 1 Glasgow Fort Shopping Park Provan Walk Junction, Glasgow G34 9DL



About Squishmallows from Jazwares.

Since Squishmallows’ debut in 2017, the brand has become known for its ultra-soft feel and adorable designs, delighting fans of all ages with the Squishmallows' unique and lovable personalities. Now sold in over 60 countries, Squishmallows’ vast audience and multi-generational appeal have fuelled a milestone of over 400+ million plush sold YTD. Winning the Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award three years in a row and Dream Toys two years in a row, Squishmallows is the #1 plush brand globally, the #1 toy in UK, US and Canada, the fastest growing property in the UK and the best-selling plush manufacturer in Germany and Australia. Just to list a few accolades!



Squishmallows has an immense social media influence with over 13.7B completely organic social impressions to date and @squishmallows (and related hashtags) tagged in more than one million Instagram posts. In the metaverse, Squishmallows is the #1 game on Roblox with a massive 18m registered unique users.



High-Res Images and information: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/sr6t675bet5dy9lrwyblw/AKTa4Jr...



About Smyths Toys Superstores

Smyths Toys Superstores has over 142 store locations throughout the UK and Ireland and carries all the top brands at competitive prices on a selection of products including toys, baby, outdoor and software games.



Squishmallows Offers will be live here from 21st May: https://www.smythstoys.com/uk/en-gb/toys/fashion-and-dolls/s...



Event Details: https://www.smythstoys.com/uk/en-gb/in-store-events



