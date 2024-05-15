Award-Winning Filmmaker, Moritz Krause's, Breathtaking Documentary Follows a Team of Elite Explorers Skiing 700km Over the Extreme Arctic Tundra.



In his gripping new documentary ‘End to End Svalbard’, award-winning German filmmaker and mountaineer, Moritz Krause, brings audiences into the heart of extreme polar exploration. The film follows a team of six professional expedition guides - led by veteran Arctic explorer Jonas Haass, as they undertake an epic 700-kilometre ski crossing of the Svalbard archipelago, from the southern to northern tips of the main island Spitsbergen.



As they brave whiteout blizzards, endless stretches of harsh tundra, dangerous hidden crevasses and the ever-present threat of polar bear encounters, the hardy adventurers push their mental and physical capabilities to the limit. Krause's spectacular camerawork captures their gruelling journey across the barren, frozen landscape in never-before-seen visuals, immersing viewers in the beautiful - yet punishing, world of the high Arctic circle.



However, ‘End to End Svalbard’ is far more than just a scenic tour de force. Thanks to astonishingly intimate footage and raw interviews, the film provides a fly-on-the-sled view into the psyches and personal journeys of the team as they confront the brutality of their surroundings. Throughout the film, shared moments of laughter and brotherhood contrast sharply with sobering revelations about clashing motivations and self-doubt, as Krause strips away the romanticism to reveal the human core of exploration.



It is present in Haass explaining how the harshness of the Arctic first seduced his thirst for adventure. It can also be found in Krause’s own admissions about the self-imposed deprivation required for his stunning camerawork. These moments are knitted together by the thousand-yard stares of teammates questioning if they have the fortitude to defy the freezing oblivion. By throwing the explorers into an elemental battle against the planet's most extreme conditions, ‘End to End Svalbard’ cuts to the core of resilience, ambition and the eternal lure of the unknown.



Ultimately, ‘End to End Svalbard’ is an awe-inspiring testament to the ability of the human spirit to overcome any obstacle. The film invites audiences to experience the full majesty of the unyielding Arctic wilderness, whilst witnessing the indelible bonds formed between souls united against its harsh, imperious domain. A breathtaking visual journey and searing psychological portrait, this unforgettable film channels the age-old attraction of polar exploration into a singular, unforgettable experience.



‘End to End Svalbard’ Is now streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play, Microsoft & More.



Watch the full documentary on mobile and desktop.