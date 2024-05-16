Acumen Media launches this month’s edition of the highly anticipated ‘Innovators & Disruptors’ documentary series, going live on CBS News and Acumen Stories. This series showcases pioneering businesses at the forefront of transformative change, spotlighting their contributions to industry evolution. Among the distinguished lineup of featured companies are Avery Dennison, Digitate and Mānuka Health, each exemplifying innovation in their respective fields.



Avery Dennison, a global leader in materials science and digital identification solutions, explores its commitment to addressing the pressing challenge of waste and overproduction in industries such as fashion and food in this cutting-edge film. Leveraging its expertise, Avery Dennison connects the physical and digital realms to enable supply chain visibility, reducing waste and inefficiencies.



Meanwhile, Digitate spearheads the charge towards autonomous enterprise operations by leveraging AI and automation to predict and prevent critical issues. With its pioneering SaaS platform, ignio™, Digitate empowers enterprises to transition from reactive to proactive and predictive operations. Digitate's solutions witness significant enhancements in efficiency, productivity, and revenue.



In a beautifully shot film, Mānuka Health emerges as a trailblazer in the wellness industry. Through sustainable beekeeping practices and innovative research, Mānuka Health has unlocked the potential of mānuka honey, propolis, and royal jelly, transforming them into potent ingredients for wellness and beauty products. Their commitment to preserving the environment while delivering unparalleled health benefits exemplifies their dedication to sustainable innovation.



"We are thrilled to feature Avery Dennison, Digitate and Mānuka Health in our Innovation & Disruption documentary series," states Paolo Emilio Zanini, CEO of Acumen Media. "These companies epitomise the spirit of innovation and exemplify how forward-thinking businesses are shaping the future of their industries. Through our partnership with CBS News, we aim to inspire audiences worldwide with stories of transformative change and visionary leadership."



Stay tuned for the premiere of "Innovation & Disruption," where viewers will embark on a journey of discovery, uncovering the groundbreaking innovations driving progress and prosperity in today's dynamic business landscape.



About Acumen Media



Acumen is an international video publisher, utilising film as a medium to communicate the stories of the world’s biggest businesses to drive global development. Based in London, Frankfurt, New York and Berlin, Acumen has over 100 employees and through the power of visual storytelling, it generates narratives that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.



