Announcing the return of the Wolf of Wardour Street



London, UK – Bin the safety net. Loaded is back online and it's not here to bow to the latest ideas around manhood. We’re launching a digital rebellion for the modern man who refuses to fit into a stereotype.



In today’s unsettling world, with the threat of destruction looming and environmental catastrophe hanging over us, sometimes all we want to do is relive our glory days. And then make them happen all over again.



Located atLoaded we are building a space for straight talk, epic experiences, and a community that celebrates who men really are.



We now live in a world dominated by the dopamine-hungry, craving the gratification so cheaply given by the appearance of a red splodge on social media, saying we have been validated by our peers. For too long, we been cheated by ‘content creators’ feeding us dreck and short-changing us with inferior morsels of cultural sustenance. Where is the love? Where is the passion? Where is the unbridled enthusiasm for the above average, the astonishing and the absurd?



But wait young pups, there is another way. The Loaded way. At www.loadedworld.com, you will find a celebration of all things good that make life on this strange rock we inhabit worthwhile. We go deep with Mike Tyson as he prepares to battle it out against Jake Paul, we bring Liz Hurley back onto our cover 30 years later as we get up close and personal, and we get let inside Bugzy Malone’s mansion- without gate crashing!



Oh yes, that’s right…the absolute finest in music, sports, film and all else that sparks your mojo; a most excellent feast of cultural meats that would shame the most bacchanalian of buffets.



Forget the fluff, we're about action and conversation. Loaded is a membership platform that puts power and perks in the hands of guys all over the world. It’s a place to score exclusive discounts on the stuff that makes life worth living – think the gear, gadgets, gigs, games and adventures that dreams are made of. Loaded members save over an average of 800GBP a year – more cash to fuel the good times.



So ditch both the toxic and the super safe. Loaded is about building a space where we challenge each other, celebrate wins, and tackle the stuff that matters to men.



From 15th May 2024, 30 years after the original magazine launched, men can sign up, grab a copy of the 30th-anniversary issue, and join the Loaded rebellion.



Visit Loaded and flip the middle finger to everything normal.



Loaded is a digital platform dedicated to empowering men to celebrate all that is good in life. Through exclusive content, supportive online communities, and unbeatable member benefits, Loaded offers a space for men to connect, challenge expectations, and hook into a life well-lived.



