Hult International Business School’s EQUIS accreditation has been officially renewed for another three years. This re-affirms Hult's position as member of an elite group of institutions which hold triple international accreditations from AMBA, AACSB and EQUIS.



EQUIS’ rigorous peer-review process examines the school’s overall quality, viability and self-improvement commitment to students, employers and academic partners worldwide. Hult’s re-accreditation serves as a testament to the school’s commitment to providing an outstanding educational experience and preparing students for successful careers in the business world.



Hult International Business school currently has more than 4,000 students worldwide, studying in campuses in Boston, London, Dubai, and San Francisco and representing more than 170 nationalities. Hult is ranked among the world’s best business schools by Financial Times, Fortune, CEO Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, QS World University Rankings, and U.S. News and World Report.



The business school offers an innovative Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BBA), as well as a selection of specialist master’s programmes and MBAs. Hult’s curriculum combines core business knowledge with hands-on, challenge-based projects in an international environment. With a global community committed to making an impact that matters, Hult is the business school for those made to do.



“The EQUIS evaluation highlighted several areas in which Hult continues to excel, including our commitment to student experience and satisfaction, an emphasis on applied learning and skill development, and our international orientation and culture of diversity and inclusion, said Matt Lilley, Hult’s president.



“I want to thank the entire Hult community for getting us to this point, where the quality of our teaching and thought leadership consistently impress not just our students and academic peers but also the world’s most important accreditation bodies.”



