Now is the time for HR to expand its focus, develop new skills and exert influence across the organisation’s wider ecosystem. This was the key message from HR guru Dave Ulrich as he accepted a Legacy Award at the People and Culture Association’s (PCA) first global award ceremony. The profession, he said, has an unprecedented opportunity to add real value by using its expertise in talent, leadership and organisational culture to benefit not just the workforce, but customers, investors and wider stakeholders too.



The awards are organised by the People and Culture Association – a global think tank dedicated to supporting the emerging people and culture profession and escalating the shift towards purpose-driven, values based and people-centred workplaces. The accolades, across 11 categories, are designed to shine a light on best practice in moving the HR profession from a transactional, policy-driven department to a transformational function which promotes fair, just and inclusive cultures and sits at the very heart of the business.



David Lidde, founding president of the PCA, presented the awards in front of an online audience of more than 1,200 people and culture professionals from around the globe. The winners were:



• Dave Ulrich, RBL Group: The Global People and Culture Legacy Award, in recognition of their influence in inspiring individuals and organisations to change the way they manage their people.



• Perry Timms, People & Transformational HR Ltd: The People and Culture Icon Award for their inspiring though leadership and contribution to the debate on the future of work.



• Luke O’Mahoney, Inspiring Podcast Host Award for demonstrating courage and charisma in addressing difficult and challenging themes related to people and culture on the ‘PX Espresso Hour’ podcast



• Gethin Nadin, Benelex and author of Work in Progress: The People and Culture Author Award for demonstrating creativity and direction for the future of work through their original writings on people and culture.



• Angela Lewis Driscoll, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust: People and Culture Leadership Award for demonstrating vision and strategy in developing a clear blueprint and strategy for people and culture in their organization



• Beth Miller, De Montford University : People and Culture Academic Award for demonstrating thought leadership and subject-matter expertise within further education.



• Enrique Rubio, Hacking HR: People and Culture Thought Leader Award for demonstrating curiosity and passion in their quest to stimulate the growth of the HR profession.



• Hannah Cotton – Innovation in People and Culture Award for demonstrating technical knowledge, imagination and entrepreneurship in producing a product, service or resource that furthers the people and culture function



• Julie Turney, HR@Heart Consulting: People and Culture Consultancy Award for demonstrating skill and tenacity in creating original modules and delivering top quality training for organisations and individuals



• Dr Laura May, Hill & Knowlton: People and Culture North Star Award for demonstrating vision, ambition and performance in growing and developing people and culture at their organization and beyond



• Dr Emma Langman, AECOM: President’s Award for Transforming Work for demonstrating courage and grit in advocating for wellbeing, engagement and inclusion as key elements in transforming workplace culture in global organisations



• Lewis Silkin, Future of Work Hub: The Culture Catalyst Award for demonstrating vision and strategy in driving change, via research and data, and by engaging new technology and innovation to embrace workplace culture.



Commenting on the awards, David Liddle, said: “This has been a fantastic celebration of some of the ground-breaking work taking place in the people and culture space. After years of campaigning for HR to adopt my innovative People and Culture Operating Model (with a focus on purpose, values, people and justice) it is immensely gratifying to see this groundswell of change finally taking place. We need to celebrate not just our award winners, but every single HR professional who is transforming their practice and doing incredible work every single day of the year, supporting people to be their very best, and supporting their organisations to thrive. HR is now standing at a pivotal point, where it truly has the opportunity to become the most strategically important function in the organization.”



The awards took place at the close of the first ever International People and Culture Week (IPCW), organized by PCA coordinator Jonathan Rodrigues, which saw more than three thousand people attending a series of live webinars and sharing their thoughts and experiences across social platforms.



Planning is currently underway for the 2025 IPCW, which will run from 1st to 7th May, 2025.



