Today, Porto Business School announces the launch of PBS Board Fellows, an initiative that offers its MBA students the opportunity to join the management bodies of non-profit organizations for six months.



The initiative, which starts in September, aims to bridge the gap between academia and the social sector, promote civic engagement among students, and contribute to community well-being, reinforcing Porto Business School’s commitment to social responsibility and corporate citizenship.



Students will gain a greater understanding the role of business leaders on the boards of non-profit organizations to promote effective cross-sector collaboration. Simultaneously, non-profit organizations will benefit from new ideas and innovative perspectives.



José Esteves, Dean of Porto Business School, states: "The PBS Board Fellows initiative offers a unique opportunity for our MBA students and business leaders to gain board-level decision-making experience, mentorship, and project experience, thereby strengthening their leadership skills and contributing to a more resilient and inclusive community ecosystem."



PBS Board Fellows is a collaboration between the Portugal-based business school and non-profit organizations, such as Palhaços d’Opital and Encontrar+se.



Non-profit organizations wishing to join the "PBS Board Fellows" must meet the following criteria:

• Have an established and permanent board of directors.

• Have at least one full-time paid staff member.

• Hold monthly or bi-monthly meetings.

• Have been in operation for at least one year.

• Be able to host up to two selected student board fellows.



Participation will serve as an elective course for students applying to this initiative.



