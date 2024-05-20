Finance and Accounting professionals have revealed the key perks and benefits they want from employers, and it isn’t all about pay. That’s according to data from specialist recruitment firm, Robert Half.







The brand’s 2024 Salary Guide – which analyses and reports on market salaries, hiring trends, and skills requirements across the UK – revealed that the top five benefits workers in Finance and Accounting want this year are linked to flexible working and perks to mitigate against the growing costs of living.







The top five in demand benefits for the sector are:







- A working from home allowance

- Flexible benefits programme

- Fuel allowance

- Meal vouchers

- Dental insurance





According to Robert Half, this insight suggests that salary inflation isn’t the sole option for firms looking to attract and retain the best talent in today’s market. With the latest CIPD Labour Market Outlook Report also revealing that more than half (55%) of employers are looking to maintain current staffing levels, having a competitive benefits package is only going to increase in importance.







Steve Sully, Regional Director at Robert Half explained:



﻿



“Offering pay increases is often seen as the main solution to recruitment challenges, but our data shows that staff in the Finance and Accounting sector want more than this. The desire for a work from home allowance suggests that many professionals are still seeking the flexibility of remote working, which employers in the sector should be mindful of as we see more brands push for office returns.







“However, the fact that fuel allowance and meal vouchers have also made the list indicates that workers are still struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and are looking for additional perks from employers to alleviate some of the pressure. Seeing dental insurance on the list is also indicative of the continued health crisis. With people across the country struggling to get NHS dentist appointments, there’s a clear desire for alternative benefits packages to mitigate against this.







“With more than half of the UK’s employers prioritising talent retention, firms must consider how a more robust and tailored benefits programme can add greater value to the business and its workforce than pay increases alone.”











