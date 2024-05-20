Trinity Exec Ed Enters in at #1 in Ireland in FT Custom Executive Education Ranking



Trinity Executive Education has ranked 1st in Ireland and 27th globally in the Financial Times Custom Executive Education 2024 Rankings.



Featuring for the first time in the FT’s Custom Executive Education ranking, Trinity Executive Education’s success stands testament to Trinity Business School’s efforts to partner with and support those in industry.



With the Ranking weighted heavily towards a survey of Custom Executive Education clients, Trinity Executive Education’s success – on both a domestic and international level – is also a reflection of its strong relationship with participating businesses.



Trinity performed well globally across a number of specific categories, including International Clients (7th), Faculty Diversity (12th), Overseas Programmes (14th), Partner Schools (16th), Future Use (20th), New Skills and Learning (24th), Aims Achieved (29th) and Growth (29th).



Success in this year’s FT Custom Executive Education Ranking, reflects the broader trajectory of Trinity Executive Education. With a focus on Professional Leadership Development and Organisational Change & Transformation, Trinity Executive Education continues to deliver impactful professional development to businesses, government and NGO’s, empowering partners to thrive, build resilient organisations and navigate an increasingly uncertain world.



Reflecting on Trinity Executive Education’s standing within the FT Custom Executive Education Ranking 2024, Michael Flynn, Director of Executive Education at Trinity Business School, says:



“We are delighted with the 2024 FT rankings. They are real testament to the hard work of our team and faculty, and their collaborative relationships with our partner organisations. Developing bespoke leadership & professional development solutions, for executives and their organisations, both here in Ireland and abroad, is at the core of what we do. We are pleased to see this work recognised in the FT global rankings”.



Professor Laurent Muzellec, Dean of Trinity Business School, adds:



"Trinity Business School places an emphasis on the role we all must play in driving performance for our organizations while also stepping up to meet the critical challenges of our time, such as climate change and inequality. We attempt to integrate cutting-edge tech skills, including AI, business analytics, and digitalization, to empower people to make an impact. This commitment is reflected across our undergraduate and postgraduate courses, as well as in our executive education programmes for industry and government. It is fantastic to see that this impact is recognized in the FT Executive Education rankings for our customized programs”.



