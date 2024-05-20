HRT new products



Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is often prescribed for troublesome menopausal symptoms, such as hot flushes and vaginal dryness. A wide range of products are available. These vary in the hormones they contain, and how and when you use them. The good news is that more HRT products are being launched, providing even more treatment options.



In the Spring 2024 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dr Nuttan Tanna, pharmacist consultant in women’s health, highlights some of the latest HRT products to reach the UK. These include Gepretix (a natural progesterone), Lenzetto (an oestrogen-containing skin spray), Ospemifene (the first tablet for painful sex and vaginal dryness), and Fezolinetant (a non-hormonal treatment for hot flushes and night sweats).



“More and more women are choosing to use HRT to ease their symptoms,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “Not everyone likes taking tablets every day, and women often find it challenging to insert vaginal pessaries. Now, they can be prescribed something to suit their specific needs, from a tablet for vaginal dryness to an easy-to-use oestrogen-containing skin spray.”



The Menopause Exchange is currently celebrating its 25th birthday – and 100th newsletter! Other articles in the Spring 2024 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Bedding and clothing for the menopause, Contraception for the over-40s, and Minerals at the menopause, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, complementary practitioners and a counsellor/psychotherapist. We also include news, book reviews and our ‘Ask the experts’ page. Each issue of The Menopause Exchange’s free quarterly newsletter is emailed to over 13,000 people, including women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers and journalists.



