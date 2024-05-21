Diverse hiring initiatives should still be on top of the agenda for businesses, even when the talent market remains tight. That’s according to leading talent solutions provider, WilsonHCG.



The warning comes at a time when many employers are seemingly dropping their diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) hiring focus. Only 49% of respondents said that their business is very committed to implementing diversity in hiring strategies in a recent LinkedIn poll that WilsonHCG conducted with its followers



Both the House of Lords and House of Commons have been criticised in recent weeks for seeking to hire diversity managers to lead their internal inclusion teams. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has also ordered Whitehall to begin cutting DEIB roles as part of a wider effort to cut Civil Service numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.



However, the leading talent solutions provider has advised that focusing on diversity should still be a priority, even in a challenging talent market.



Craig Sweeney, EVP of global strategic talent solutions at WilsonHCG, commented.



“It shouldn’t need to be said, but diversity is not a box-ticking exercise, it’s the right thing to do and should be celebrated, not criticised. The UK is an immensely diverse country, and it benefits both businesses and government to think laterally, and look to represent the communities that they’re trying to engage with within their own workforces.”



“Ideally, diversity should be ingrained in all talent attraction strategies, whether or not there is an abundance of candidates. Businesses should always look to hire on a skills-first basis, and a proper approach needs to encompass a strategic focus on DEIB. This is only really effective when it is led from the top, which is why it is concerning that it seems to be dropping down the agenda.”







