Graduates have won two of the Best in Category Awards

At the opening of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show London College of Garden Design (LCGD) Graduates have won two of the Best in Category Awards. Helen Olney won Gold and Best Sanctuary Garden for the Burma Skincare Initiative whilst Tom Bannister has won Gold and Best Balcony & Container Garden.



Andrew Fisher Tomlin, Director of Environmental Design at LCGD said “This is a phenomenal achievement for our Graduates exhibiting for their first time at Chelsea and a testament to the training that they get with us from all our professional tutors. That we have graduates performing at the top of their game is of huge pride to us.”



Five more LCGD Graduates have created gardens at Chelsea –



Katherine Holland for Sue Ryder – All About Plants Garden (Gold)

Sonja Kalkschmidt – Balcony & Container Garden (Gold)

Sam Proctor for Affinity Water (Bronze)

Tom Massey and Je Ahn for Wateraid (Gold)

Harry Holding for the RHS (feature garden, not judged)





ENDS



About the London College of Garden Design

Based at Kew Gardens, the UK’s leading garden design school combines the experience of the UK’s leading garden professionals. LCGD Melbourne, our partner College in Australia is based in the Melbourne Gardens of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Fisher Tomlin

andrewfishertomlin@lcgd.org.uk

07957 855457