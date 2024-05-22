From Saturday, 25th May to Monday, 27th May, the Civitas Metropolitano, home to Atlético Madrid, will host the 31st Isokinetic Congress under the theme “Football Medicine: Bridging Science and Practice.” The event will focus on the relationship between neuroscience and biomechanics, with medical professionals and researchers leading the discussions. Among the speakers is Stefano Zaffagnini, the surgeon who operated on Ferguson's knee.



In Madrid, at Atlético’s stadium, Isokinetic is playing yet another Champions League final. This is the 31st edition of the world-renowned congress on sports injury and rehabilitation, which has been a flagship event since at least 2012, when the organisation set up its London branch and held the congress at Stamford Bridge, home to Chelsea FC. Following that, the congress has taken place at Wembley and the Camp Nou. Now, it will be held at the technologically advanced and visually striking Civitas Metropolitano, Atlético Madrid’s home ground.

Isokinetic has been a thought leader in Sports Medicine for years, regularly bringing together the world's leading doctors, surgeons, and rehabilitation experts at its congresses.

But Isokinetic isn't just about the past; the organisation consistently explores new ground, constantly pushing the boundaries. This year’s congress, titled “Football Medicine: Bridging Science and Practice,” is a three-day event aimed at narrowing the gap between scientific discovery and practical application in the realm of football medicine.

It's estimated that it takes an average of seventeen years for a scientific discovery to be practically implemented, which is a considerable delay even for football, a sport progressing rapidly but still reliant on athlete health and safety. This is what 250 speakers from across the globe will discuss, with about 500 scientific presentations expected to be delivered. The congress has drawn a record 3,000 registrants representing 80 different countries.

Neuroscience, as mentioned, is taking centre stage. Isokinetic has long explored the interaction between the brain's anatomical structures and biomechanics. “We now know that many injuries occur due to cognitive disturbances—the inability of a footballer to quickly adapt their athletic or technical movements to an unexpected scenario, such as a sudden change of direction or a fake play,” explains Francesco Della Villa, Director of Isokinetic's Centre for Studies.

The congress will feature telling images of footballers injuring their anterior cruciate ligament in a clumsy attempt to react to an opponent's sudden movement, illustrating those crucial split-seconds when the defender's leg can't keep up with the ball handler's strategy. “This is why many injuries also occur during defensive plays,” adds Della Villa.

The new frontier in injury prevention and rehabilitation is to strengthen the connection between neuroscience and biomechanics, equipping players and coaches with tools to mitigate the risk of injury.

Dustin Grooms, a professor at Ohio University and one of the congress speakers, has been collaborating with Isokinetic on joint research projects for several years.

Francesco Della Villa, the son of Isokinetic's founder and president Stefano, is the congress president alongside Andrew Massey, FIFA's Medical Director and a key figure in world football governance.

In Madrid, Isokinetic London will also be represented by Dr Jesus Olmo, Dr Mathhew Stride and rehabilitation specialists Alessandro Compagnini, Vittoria Marin and Filippo Picinini among others.

Speakers from the UK include Mr Andy Williams, Prof Ernest Schilders and Prof Fares Haddad.