NEOMA Business School debuts in the Financial Times Executive Education Open ranking and cements its position as one of the top French schools in the Custom ranking.



NEOMA ranks 5th in France and top 20 globally (moving up 17 places from last year) in the 2024 Custom ranking. Its first appearance this year in the Open ranking places it competitively as 6th in France and top 40 in the world.



The School’s tailor-made programmes were especially strong on:

• Turnover growth between 2022-23, for which NEOMA ranks 2nd worldwide.

• The likelihood of clients returning to NEOMA for other custom-made programmes in future (ranked 14th globally).

• The quality of follow-up offered after the training (ranked 17th in the world).

• The relevance of new skills acquired, their ease of implementation, and approach to fostering new ways of thinking (ranked 17th in the world).



NEOMA’s inter-company (open) programmes stand out for:

• Diversity of teaching staff, both in terms of nationality and gender (ranked 8th globally).

• The range of programmes offered internationally (ranked 18th worldwide).

• The managerial and academic level of participants, their international profile, and the quality of peer-to-peer interaction (ranked 19th in the world).



“These results confirm our ambitions to develop Executive Education in the coming years. We entered the ‘customised programmes’ ranking in 2020 and were 77th, a rise of 58 places in four years. We are now entering the ‘open programmes’ ranking. We are digging deeper and achieving our objective of strengthening NEOMA’s influence in the continuing education market,” says Dephine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School.



/ENDS



For more information, or to speak to Delphine Manceau, contact Jamie Hose at BlueSky Education on jamie@bluesky-pr.com, or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.