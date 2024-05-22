22nd May 2024, LONDON - Acumen Media has a vision to change the world through the power of visual stories. By showcasing the films of 3 businesses who place sustainability at the heart of their blueprint, meeting the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2045 appears closer than ever.



Launching the Vision 2045 campaign on both Reuters and Acumen Stories gets us closer, not only to these 17 goals but to a greener and more equitable world. A world which is most aptly captured through the lens of a camera. The three companies featured in this month’s edition of the campaign are: Acelen Renewables, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Nobian.



Acelen renewables takes Macauba, a Native Brazilian plant, and utilises it to capture and retain carbon dioxide, trailblazing in decarbonisation within the aviation sector. Since climate change should be a top priority within the business sphere, particularly within the travel sector which contributes to 2% of global emissions, Acelen Renewbles is pioneering the way in aviation. By using Sustainable Aviation fuel (SAF), this innovative business is changing the aviation industry on an unforeseen scale.



Meanwhile, IHG Hotels & Resorts understand what makes us human - a curiosity that drives our desire to travel… With their focus on sustainability within the tourism and hospitality industry, IHG aims to offer guests sustainable choices when staying in hotels. Guided by the UN’s SDGs, IHG is committed to making sustainable choices whilst satiating an innate desire to travel and explore the world.



Revolutionising chemistry, Nobian utilises the indispensable raw material, salt, to create a greener chemistry. By transforming salt into other chemicals, the raw material aids in energy transition. Finally, through their ‘Grow Greener Together’ programme, Nobian makes the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, appear obtainable.Distinguishing them from the rest, Nobian place a huge emphasis on collaboration, purporting that sustainability is an action taken by a community rather than an individual.



Take a look at these 3 films to better understand the ways in which business can be made greener. With a vision to change the world, film can be the catalyst for global transformation.



Watch the full Vision 2045 series here on Reuters



