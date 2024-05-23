London, 23rd May 2024 - Leading in sustainability and energy transition, this month’s A Moment With… interview series, launching on CBS News and Acumen Stories, gives a voice to ethics within business. The 2 companies featured within this month’s edition of the A Moment With… series are GPS Renewables and SunGrid Solutions.



Shedding a spotlight on corporations who are unafraid to put sustainability at the centre of their business decisions is something that Acumen Media’s A Moment With… series is proud to document. The monthly campaign provides global leaders and key decision makers a voice to discuss their business trajectories, childhoods and provide insight into how they got to where they are today.



This month’s edition is special in the fact that it captures 2 businesses who have established sustainability and green energy as the focus of their business models. As opposed to modern day greenwashing trends, where sustainable practices are added to business decisions as a surplus, these 2 films depict a deeper commitment to sustainability.



GPS Renewables showcases their conversion of waste into bioenergy and their aims to become the global leader in the sustainable biofuels industry. Having started their journey 12 years ago where the company was the leader in the development of waste-to-renewable energy infrastructure, GPS have come a long way in becoming a full stack clean energy business. The company has reached such success that neary 400 buses in Indore will run on BioCNG, using waste-to-renewable energy and trailblazing in modern energy solutions.



Meanwhile, SunGrid Solutions offers a single-source solution, namely complete battery energy storage systems (BESS). Under a new leadership team, fronted by CEO, Jody Snodgrass, the company is committed to providing the highest quality battery systems and service technicians in North America. By understanding that integration optimises projects, SunGrid utilises integration and expertise to solve the problem of energy storage. Since energy from solar power can be fluid and unreliable, it is necessary to create promising and reliable energy storage solutions, something that SunGrid is pioneering in.



Disrupting the ‘greenwashing’ phenomenon by placing a commitment to an eco-friendly planet at the heart of their companies, these two businesses are rebelling against current market trends for the greater good. Watch these 2 businesses innovate today in order to change tomorrow.



Watch the A Moment With... series here



About Acumen Media:

Acumen is an international video publisher, utilising film as a medium to communicate the stories of the world’s biggest businesses to drive global development. Based in London, Frankfurt, New York and Berlin, Acumen has over 100 employees and through the power of visual storytelling, it generates narratives that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.



Media Contact:



Saffron Dale

Digital Relations Lead

Acumen Media

s.dale@acumenmedia.com