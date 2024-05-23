Video and interview showcase organization’s industry-leading energy storage capabilities and new CEO Jody Snodgrass



Houston, Texas (May 23, 2024) – SunGrid Solutions is proud to announce that CBS News is featuring the organization in A Moment With... campaign on the CBS News website. This unique collaboration features one of the most talked about topics in the energy industry: energy storage.



In the video, SunGrid Solutions CEO Joseph (Jody) Snodgrass showcases the organization’s unique battery storage technology and processes. Snodgrass joined the organization in 2023, bringing more than 30 years of experience to help scale and shape the future of the company. Additionally, Snodgrass shares exclusive details about what drives success in leadership and the renewable energy industry.



Battery energy storage is vital for achieving a clean energy future and supporting net zero demands. That’s because the accumulation of energy can be fluid throughout the day – the sun doesn’t always shine, and the wind doesn’t always blow when energy is needed. Therefore, companies like SunGrid are vital for accelerating the energy transition.



As carbon taxes rise, investing in renewable battery systems provides long-term benefits for organizations across North America. Therefore, energy storage is increasing rapidly year over year. According to recently released data from the American Clean Power Association, the energy storage industry broke records in 2023. Operating capacity grew by 86-percent, with nearly 8 gigawatts of new storage being commissioned. Another record-breaking year is anticipated for energy storage in 2024.



