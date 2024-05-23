23rd May 2024: GPS Renewables, India’s premier Full Stack Technology & Engineering company dedicated to Clean Fuels, was featured on CBS News documentary series ‘A Moment With…’. The founders, Mainak Chakraborty and Sreekrishna Sankar passionately spoke about their journey towards establishing GPS Renewables as global leader in the sustainable biofuels industry.



With a mission to be a change agent for biofuels, GPS Renewables provides end-to-end solutions for the development, production and distribution of biofuels. GPS Renewables has been at the forefront of biofuel technology and project development to accelerate the substitution of fossil fuels with biofuels, spanning biogas, RNG (Renewable Natural Gas), 2G ethanol and green hydrogen. The company has set up over 100 biogas plants, including Asia’s largest RNG plant based on MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) in Indore, India, which was inaugurated by the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. Through their extensive focus on building quality climate infrastructure, GPS Renewables has established itself as one of India’s leading biofuels firms with strong focus on R&D.



Commenting on their journey, Mainak Chakraborty, CEO and Co-Founder, GPS Renewables, said, “Climate change poses an existential threat and it needs collective action. At GPS Renewables, our core objective is to leverage technology for positive climate impact.We are focused on building solutions that can accelerate the adoption of biofuels, which plays a key role in tackling climate change. Additionally, biofuels can play a significant role in improving energy independence, particularly in the Global South. Achieving energy independence is crucial for these regions to be at par with developing economies, and our solution can facilitate this transition”



Sreekrishna Sankar, Director, GPS Renewables, said, “We started the company with the objective of solving the menace of waste that is rapidly growing and polluting the environment. Over the years, we realized that organic waste has a much larger potential to be used as clean energy across various sectors. Today, our solution not only addresses waste generation but also helps cities transition to clean energy, thereby mitigating air pollution and diverting waste from landfills. A single solution like ours has a multi-dimensional sustainable development impact on cities”



In recent development, GPS Renewables acquired Germany-based Proweps Envirotech GmbH, a leading design and engineering company specializing in technologies for utilizing municipal and industrial organic waste and agri-residue for biogas production. Looking ahead, through its climate infrastructure platform - GPSR Arya, the company plans to develop its own Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects via a Joint Venture with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). Additionally, through its research and development arm GPSR Aavishkar, the company is conducting cutting-edge research in developing anaerobic fungi for lignocellulosic biomass (plant-based dry waste) along with engineering multi-feedstock compliant digester technologies. Furthermore, GPS Renewables is investing in developing technologies and projects to supply sustainable aviation fuel.



Watch the A Moment With... campaign here



About GPS Renewables



Headquartered in Bengaluru, GPS Renewables (“GPSR”) is a full-stack biofuels firm offering technology and project solutions for climate-positive biofuel projects. GPS Renewables is backed by Neev Fund (SBI Capital), Triodos, and Caspian Impact Investments. The company focuses on biofuel technologies to address organic waste management challenges, accelerate the substitution of fossil fuel with biofuels, and play a key role in mitigating climate change. Starting from captive biogas plants, GPSR has scaled up to set up some of the world’s largest RNG plants. In 2022, GPS Renewables launched GPSR Arya, a wholly-owned subsidiary, to commission BOO (Build-Own-Operate) projects, augmenting its climate impact ambitions.



