The highly anticipated agenda for the 16th Annual Business Analysis Conference Europe has been officially released. This prestigious event will take place from 16 - 18 September 2024 in central London, offering a dynamic and enriching experience for business analysts from across Europe and beyond.



Event Details:



Dates: 16 - 18 September 2024

Location: Central London

Agenda: 3 Days, 6 Tracks, 12 Workshops, 85 Sessions

Attendees: 550+





Conference Highlights:

The comprehensive 3-day agenda is now live, allowing attendees to personalize their experience by choosing from up to 85 engaging sessions and 12 interactive workshops. The conference will provide a platform for business analysts to gain insights, enhance their skills, and network with industry professionals.



Keynote Speakers:



Geoff White: Author, Speaker, Investigative Journalist, and Podcast Creator

LJ Rich: World-Renowned Musician and BBC TV Broadcaster

Maggie Alphonsi: Rugby World Cup Winner, TV Rugby Pundit, Columnist, and Inspirational Speaker

Fabricio Laguna: Business Consultant, Teacher, and Professional Speaker

Featured Case Studies and Presentations:



The event will showcase case studies and presentations from world-renowned organisations, including Absa Group, Aviva, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, BT, Capco, Close Brothers, Coal Authority, Colliers, DWP Digital, Envista Consulting, Flutter, Glue Reply, Handelsbanken, Kensington Mortgages, LSEG - London Stock Exchange Group, Ministry of Justice, M&G Plc, Phoenix Group, Principality Building Society, QA, Royal London, Telent Technology Services Ltd, TfL, The Economist Group, University of the Arts London, University College London, University of Cambridge, University of Manchester, Whitbread, Wipro Limited, Yorkshire Building Society, and many more.



Interactive Workshops:



Attendees can enhance their skills by participating in 12 interactive workshops, such as:



Exam Prep: BCS Accreditation|Foundation Certificate in Digital Business Change

Exam Prep: BCS Accreditation|Professional Certificate in Stakeholder Engagement

Concept Modelling for Business Analysts

The Perfect BA

Improving Your Presentation Skills

The UX Whistlestop Workshop

Masterclass in Security and Quality Requirements Engineering

Mastering Target Operating Models: The Business Analysts Guide

Could ChatGPT Perform the Role of a BA?

Building Effective Teams with the Team Collaboration Canvas

Transition into BA Leadership

Bridging Theory and Practice: A Collaborative Workshop for Business Analysts

Special Offers:



Register by 21 June to enjoy a 10% discount on registration fees. Group bookings can save up to 25%.



About the Business Analysis Conference Europe:



The Business Analysis Conference Europe is a premier event for business analysts, providing a platform for learning, networking, and professional development. With a diverse range of sessions, workshops, and keynote presentations, the conference offers valuable insights and practical knowledge to help business analysts excel in their roles.



For more information and to register, please visit:

https://irmuk.co.uk/business-analysis-conf-2024/



Media Contact:

Anna Slater

Sales and Marketing Manager

IRM UK

anna@irmuk.co.uk