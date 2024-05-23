Agenda Announced for the 16th Annual Business Analysis Conference Europe
The highly anticipated agenda for the 16th Annual Business Analysis Conference Europe has been officially released. This prestigious event will take place from 16 - 18 September 2024 in central London, offering a dynamic and enriching experience for business analysts from across Europe and beyond.
Event Details:
Dates: 16 - 18 September 2024
Location: Central London
Agenda: 3 Days, 6 Tracks, 12 Workshops, 85 Sessions
Attendees: 550+
Conference Highlights:
The comprehensive 3-day agenda is now live, allowing attendees to personalize their experience by choosing from up to 85 engaging sessions and 12 interactive workshops. The conference will provide a platform for business analysts to gain insights, enhance their skills, and network with industry professionals.
Keynote Speakers:
Geoff White: Author, Speaker, Investigative Journalist, and Podcast Creator
LJ Rich: World-Renowned Musician and BBC TV Broadcaster
Maggie Alphonsi: Rugby World Cup Winner, TV Rugby Pundit, Columnist, and Inspirational Speaker
Fabricio Laguna: Business Consultant, Teacher, and Professional Speaker
Featured Case Studies and Presentations:
The event will showcase case studies and presentations from world-renowned organisations, including Absa Group, Aviva, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, BT, Capco, Close Brothers, Coal Authority, Colliers, DWP Digital, Envista Consulting, Flutter, Glue Reply, Handelsbanken, Kensington Mortgages, LSEG - London Stock Exchange Group, Ministry of Justice, M&G Plc, Phoenix Group, Principality Building Society, QA, Royal London, Telent Technology Services Ltd, TfL, The Economist Group, University of the Arts London, University College London, University of Cambridge, University of Manchester, Whitbread, Wipro Limited, Yorkshire Building Society, and many more.
Interactive Workshops:
Attendees can enhance their skills by participating in 12 interactive workshops, such as:
Exam Prep: BCS Accreditation|Foundation Certificate in Digital Business Change
Exam Prep: BCS Accreditation|Professional Certificate in Stakeholder Engagement
Concept Modelling for Business Analysts
The Perfect BA
Improving Your Presentation Skills
The UX Whistlestop Workshop
Masterclass in Security and Quality Requirements Engineering
Mastering Target Operating Models: The Business Analysts Guide
Could ChatGPT Perform the Role of a BA?
Building Effective Teams with the Team Collaboration Canvas
Transition into BA Leadership
Bridging Theory and Practice: A Collaborative Workshop for Business Analysts
Special Offers:
Register by 21 June to enjoy a 10% discount on registration fees. Group bookings can save up to 25%.
About the Business Analysis Conference Europe:
The Business Analysis Conference Europe is a premier event for business analysts, providing a platform for learning, networking, and professional development. With a diverse range of sessions, workshops, and keynote presentations, the conference offers valuable insights and practical knowledge to help business analysts excel in their roles.
For more information and to register, please visit:
https://irmuk.co.uk/business-analysis-conf-2024/
Media Contact:
Anna Slater
Sales and Marketing Manager
IRM UK
anna@irmuk.co.uk
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of IRM UK Strategic IT Training Ltd in the following categories: Consumer Technology, Food & Drink, Business & Finance, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Media & Marketing, Public Sector, Third Sector & Legal, Manufacturing, Engineering & Energy, Computing & Telecoms, Transport & Logistics, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.